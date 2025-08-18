"I don't give a f**k": Sketch claps back at stranger telling him to leave "the hood" during a broadcast

Twitch streamer Kylie &quot;Sketch&quot; was recently confronted by an individual while shopping before his stint on the second day of the Streamer Games (featuring prominent content creators like Cinna and Extra Emily) event. Kylie had been greeting fans when he was confronted by an individual who was recording him while halfway inside his car.In a clip of the encounter, which was uploaded to X on August 18, 2025, the individual can be heard telling the streamer that he is &quot;in the hood&quot; and that he should get out of the area:&quot;You're in the hood right now, bro... Hurry up and get up out of here. You're in the hood right now.&quot;Bewildered, Sketch asked him to repeat himself, while directing his cameraman to point at the individual, who again said:&quot;I said, you in the trenches now, bro. You need to hurry up and get out of here. I ain't expect you to be here.&quot;In response, Sketch blatantly responded:&quot;I don't give a f**k.&quot;&quot;I got a gated community&quot;: Sketch confronts man telling him to get out of &quot;the hood&quot; during a live broadcastThe Streamer Games was a two-day event hosted by Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren on August 16 and August 17, 2025, in Lawndale, California. It involved prominent streamers like Vanillamace, Fuslie, ExtraEmily, Cinna, JasonTheWeen, Agent 00, DisguisedToast, and Jacksepticeye acting as captains. Several other content creators, including Valkyrae, LilyPichu, Lacy, and Erobb221, were also present as participants.Sketch was doing some preemptive shopping prior to the second day of the Streamer Games. While taking pictures with fans in a parking lot, he was told by a man to leave the area. In an act of defiance, the streamer then responded with:&quot;Don't worry, I'm in the hills. I got a gated community. If you wanna pull up, I'll tell you the gate code though... You stay safe.&quot;In other news, YouTube streaming star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed' has announced that he will be hosting an IRL streaming tour spanning the United States. However, this tour will feature him covering the country as part of a 24/7 non-stop streaming marathon.