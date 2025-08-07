"I got something special planned for you": Tectone hints at potential legal action against Denims amid Ethan Klein's lawsuit

Streaming personality John &quot;Tectone&quot; has hinted at potentially taking legal action against Twitch streamer Denims, who is already battling a lawsuit filed against her by H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. Tectone and Denims have a history of clashing online, with the latter allegedly labeling him a &quot;rapist&quot; and a &quot;sexual predator&quot; in the past.Talking about &quot;something special&quot; that he planned for Denims in the future, Tectone said:&quot;Don't worry Denims, if one lawsuit wasn't enough for you. Don't worry, I got something special planned for you, and don't worry it's coming. Just be patient.&quot;Tectone claims that he is &quot;saving&quot; every mention of him made by Denims during her broadcastsTectone is known for his controversial remarks against Twitch streamers such as Morgan &quot;Frogan&quot; and Denims, with him even earning a two-week-long ban for calling Frogan a &quot;fat piece of sh**&quot; following her comments about the US military.He has also been feuding with Denims in the past months, claiming that he had been &quot;mass reported&quot; by the Twitch streamer's community before a week-long ban.Now, during a broadcast on August 6, 2025, John claimed that he was &quot;saving&quot; every time Denims made a mention of him in her content, and stated that he would be utilizing it for a future project:&quot;Just you wait, everything will make sense soon. You are going to look like an a**hole, and trust me, I'm not going anywhere, and I won't forget. It's going to be great, and don't worry, you and your buddies too! It's going to be fun! So, keep talking! I'm definitely not saving every time you mention my name... for something that I'm doing at a later date... You and Hasan, please keep on calling me a criminal! Please, it would be great, it really helps, man!&quot;On the other side, Ethan Klein recently went on a tirade against YouTuber Ian &quot;iDubbbz&quot; and his wife Anisa Jomha, after Ian posted a video in which he seemingly accused Klein of deliberately targeting those &quot;poorer&quot; than him through his lawsuits.