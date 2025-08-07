"Tectone was banned for 2 weeks for calling Frogan fat": Netizens criticize Twitch for unbanning Mike From PA after 1 week

Controversial streamer Michael &quot;Mike From PA,&quot; also known as &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; has been unbanned from Twitch, and netizens are not happy. For those unaware, Mike From PA made headlines on July 30, 2025, after his channel on the platform was suspended for the fifth time. The action was taken after a video of his broadcast went viral on X and Reddit, in which he was heard making comments about the Jewish community.While reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 2024 United Nations General Assembly, Mike From PA remarked:&quot;Actually crazy. Jew is not a f**king ethnic. Jewish is not an ethnicity. This constructed ethnicity, this demonic ethnicity, wholly invented!&quot;The 40-year-old's Twitch channel got reinstated on August 6, 2025. The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform's decision to unban him received a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with many netizens expressing their displeasure.Reddit user Deepstatesantacluase compared Mike From PA's one-week ban to gacha games streamer John &quot;Tectone's&quot; two-week suspension.&quot;Tectone was banned for 2 weeks for calling frogan fat,&quot; Deepstatesantacluase stated.One community member described Twitch's decision as &quot;bizarre behavior,&quot; adding that the organization would &quot;die on a hill propping up racism.&quot;&quot;Honestly bizarre behavior by Twitch. This guy has like no fans, it'd be an easy PR win to ban him indefinitely, but they are really gonna die on a hill propping up racism. I wonder how long before Amazon sacks Twitch's upper management,&quot; u/justinballsonya remarked.Several more netizens have shared their thoughts on the matter.&quot;I don't understand why when some streamers talk about certain groups to be inferior or &quot;demonic&quot; they get a slap on the wrist, but when someone makes an edgy comment about some random topic they get perma banned? It's very confusing,&quot; Redditor u/Educational_Offer735 wrote.&quot;The lack of consistency twitch moderation shows is unmatched,&quot; u/k1ngkoala commented.&quot;Mike from DMCA - this guy should be perma-ed. He has tried to put out hitman contracts on other creators and called Jewish demonic. No question he is antisemetic. But he is protected by Twitch. Twitch has big issues,&quot; u/spank-money posted.StreamerBans @StreamerBansLINK✅ Twitch Partner &amp;quot;Central_Committee&amp;quot; has been unbanned after 1 week, 4 minutes and 14 seconds! ✅ #twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 🏊Ethan Klein called Twitch a &quot;full-blown anti-Jewish organization&quot; after Mike From PA claimed his recent Twitch ban would last two daysOn July 31, 2025, Ethan Klein posted an Instagram Story with a screenshot of messages that Mike From PA shared on a Discord server, claiming that his fifth Twitch ban would last two days.While describing Twitch as a &quot;full-blown anti-Jewish organization,&quot; the 39-year-old podcaster said:&quot;According to Mike From The Third Reich, he was only banned for two days. If true, Twitch is a full-blown anti-Jewish organization and should be labeled as such. It's time to mass contact advocacy groups, officials, Amazon executives to demand action.&quot;yeet @Awk20000LINKEthan alleges MikeFromPA got a 2 day ban on Twitch Says if true, then Twitch is a “full blown anti-Jewish org and should be labeled as such” “Time to mass contact advocacy groups, officials, Amazon execs to demand action”Mike From PA has yet to comment on his most recent Twitch ban and the controversy surrounding it.