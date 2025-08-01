"Full blown anti-Jewish organization": Ethan Klein calls out Twitch over alleged duration of Mike From PA's ban from the platform

H3 podcast host Ethan Klein has reacted to the recent ban received by Twitch streamer Mike From PA for his comments about Judaism as an ethnicity that went viral online. The streamer had claimed that Judaism was not an ethnicity, and then went on to call it &quot;demonic&quot; and labeled it as being &quot;wholly invented.&quot;These comments are thought to have been the reason behind his fifth overall ban from the platform. Now, as per a screenshot from Discord shared by Ethan Klein on Instagram, Mike From PA can be heard claiming that the ban is not a &quot;long one,&quot; with one individual claiming that it's only two days long.The duration has not yet been confirmed by official sources. That said, in his Instagram Story, Ethan Klein stated that if the reports of the duration were true, it would solidify his opinion of Twitch as a &quot;full-blown anti-Jewish organization&quot;:&quot;According to Mike From The Third Reich, he was only banned for two days. If true, twitch is a full blown anti-Jewish organization and should be labeled as such.&quot;&quot;Time to mass contact advocacy groups&quot;: Ethan Klein calls out Twitch over the reported duration of ban handed to Mike From PAPolitical commentator Mike from PA, also known as &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; had received a ban from Twitch on July 30, 2025, supposedly over his comments about Judaism. While the official reason is yet to be confirmed, many speculate that his controversial statements contributed to the punitive action taken against him by the Amazon-owned platform.Twitch, as a platform, has often been involved in controversies due to the polarizing opinions expressed by a section of its content creators. For example, many pro-Jewish figures are often seen criticizing the Amazon-owned platform for providing a voice to political streamers such as Hasanabi.In his story uploaded to Instagram on July 31, 2025, Ethan Klein stated that if the reports about the duration of Mike from PA's Twitch ban were true, individuals should raise their voices to demand action:&quot;It's time to mass contact advocacy groups, officials, Amazon executives to demand action&quot;On the other side, political streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently claimed that certain words, such as the &quot;n-word,&quot; were often utilized by streamers he knew while they were not in front of the camera.