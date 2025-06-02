"Promoters of hate": ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt calls out HasanAbi on live television again

The Anti-Defamation League's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, has once again called out HasanAbi on live television. This is not the first time Greenblatt has done so either, having accused the Turkish-American streamer of "employing awful genocidal rhetoric" against the Jewish people as well as the Jewish state in the past.

Ad

Talking during a news segment on Fox News, Jonathan Greenblatt stated:

"What I really want, is whether it's social media influencers on Twitch and YouTube, like Hasan Piker, or other kind of promoters of hate on YouTube and TikTok like Guy Christensen...We've got to stop it once and for all, I hope the Trump administration will do just that."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL calls out HasanAbi once again on live news

HasanAbi is one of the leading left-wing political commentators on Twitch, known for being an outspoken critic of the Israeli war effort in Palestine, as well as an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian state. Subsequently, he has been accused by many of partaking in a rhetoric that opposes Jews and is supposedly anti-semitic.

Ad

On the other side, the Anti-Defamation League is an organisation based in New York that aims to battle antisemitism. This is not the first time the organization's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, has targeted Hasan in one of his addresses on the news. He had previously called the political commentator during a segment on CNN, which the latter eventually responded to during a broadcast.

Now, Greenblatt has accused influential figures online of partaking in "spreading blood libels" about those of Jewish origin, which, as per him, leads to more hate crimes:

Ad

"...Spreading blood libels about the Jewish people and the Jewish state, it creates the conditions in which this kind of act is happening with increasing frequency."

After being called out by Greenblatt during a CNN segment previously, HasanAbi had responded by slamming the news anchor for letting the ADL CEO speak out about him, and claimed that he had been asked by other journalists on CNN to "go on their shows."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More