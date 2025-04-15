"I hope it's about me": Asmongold weighs in on the subject of iDubbbz's upcoming Content Cop

To many, YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop series is an internet staple. A controversial series that gained prominence in the late 2010s, it aimed to call out and criticize online creators who, as per Ian, produced "bad content". Now, after nearly an eight-year hiatus, the YouTuber hinted at a potential comeback, and Twitch streamer Asmongold addressed the rumors.

Zack "Asmongold" is known for his straightforward, unfiltered takes on trends within the internet celebrity, video game, and political spheres. Recently, he discussed hearing murmurs about a potential Content Cop revival on stream:

"I heard iDubbbz is doing a Content Cop again, I hope it's about me, man."

For context, on April 13, Ian posted an image of his iconic Content Cop police outfit, with a caption that read:

"chontent chop returns."

Subsequently, Asmon expressed his wish to be involved in Ian's upcoming release so he can stream or create a video around it:

"If it is [about me] then I'll finally have some f**king content. We've been dying for a good reaction for a while."

In the past, Content Cop's now-deleted episodes gained significant traction online. For example, in 2017, iDubbbz's release titled Content Cop - Jake Paul garnered over 50 million views.

In May 2023, iDubbbz removed his Content Cop videos after publicly apologizing for them. In his apology, he claimed that the series, known for its harsh critiques and edgy humor, had contributed to a culture of online harassment and cruelty.

"I've always been friendly with iDubbbz": Asmongold speaks on his relationship with iDubbbz

Later, Asmongold touched on his history with Ian, mentioning that the two have consistently been on good terms, and considering their "positive" relationship, the YouTuber's upcoming video would probably focus on someone else:

"Honestly, I've always been positive and friendly with iDubbbz, I was even [about to] have him on my podcast. Sorry to say it's probably not going to be about me... I'll probably watch it, whatever it is."

The streamer then read a chat message speculating that the next Content Cop would be on Asmon's fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker. In response, Zack felt that a HasanAbi edition would be a bit too far-fetched:

"Hasan? Probably not going to be on Hasan. I think probably H3H3, probably would be the best example, but I really don't know, who knows?"

In other news, Asmongold has addressed rumors suggesting he had prior knowledge of Nmplol allegedly cheating on Malena.

