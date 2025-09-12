"I have a lot of anxiety": Stable Ronaldo announces hiatus from livestreaming until FaZe Subathon

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has announced that he will be taking time off from content creation until the start of the FaZe Subathon, which is to be held in October 2025. Stable Ronaldo stated that he felt anxious, specifically in light of the recent events taking place in the world, with him seemingly referring to Charlie Kirk's recent assassination.Revealing that he has recently been dealing with anxiety and that he feels &quot;burnt out&quot; due to his creating content non-stop for years, Stable Ronaldo said:&quot;Also, my energy has been drained, I had a lot of anxiety, and there's a lot of weird sh** happening in the world. I have a lot of anxiety, and then, not to mention, I just, I'm not going to lie, I feel burnt out and I know that's not an excuse because everybody would love to be in this position of being a streamer, and so would I. I'm very f**king grateful and I'm very blessed to be in this position.&quot;&quot;It's not to hype up the subathon&quot;: Stable Ronaldo states his hiatus is due to him feeling &quot;scared&quot; about IRL streamingRight-wing political influencer Charlie Kirk's recent assassination while speaking at a Utah Valley University event has sent shockwaves through the streaming community, with content creators expressing their concerns about rising political violence and instability. In light of this, Stable Ronaldo revealed that he finds it appropriate for him to take a break from content creation for a bit.The streamer stated that he has been livestreaming since he was 17 years old, with the 22-year-old supposedly not taking a break since then:&quot;I've been streaming for about six years, where I never had a break. Every single thing has been documented since I was 17. I never really got time off the internet. So, I think this is good.&quot;Furthermore, he expressed that he felt afraid to participate in IRL broadcasts as part of the subathon, stating:&quot;So, today and tomorrow are my last streams until the subathon, and the reason I'm doing that is because I need time off. It's not to hype up the subathon, 'cause I don't even know if I'm doing it. I'm 99% sure I am, but I am just a little bit scared because, you know, it's IRL streaming 24/7, that's why I'm going to have multiple security with me the whole month.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Tectone reacted to a recent claim made by right-wing commentator Steven Crowder about alleged internal messages being sent by ATF officers, with the cartridges of the bullets in the weapon used supposedly being engraved with &quot;transgender and anti-fascist&quot; ideology.