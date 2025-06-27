  • home icon
  • "I'm a completely different person": Mizkif responds to Silky banning him from FaZe 4th of July party over "racist" behavior

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jun 27, 2025 22:07 GMT
Mizkif has invited Silky to converse with him off or on stream to clear their differences (Image via @yoxics/X)
Mizkif has invited Silky to converse with him off or on stream to clear their differences (Image via @yoxics/X)

Twitch streamer and One True King co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" has addressed during his broadcast the recent statement made by FaZe Clan member Jerry "Silky." After finding out that Mizkif was one of the individuals who had been invited to the Fourth of July party being held at the FaZe House, Silky decided to ban him and revoke the invite extended to him by fellow FaZe member Nick "Lacy."

Although the reason was not immediately clear at the time, based on Mizkif's response, it seems that the entire drama stems from the alleged usage of the "n-word" by Mizkif when he was 22 years old. Claiming that he has since grown and matured as an individual, Mizkif said:

"This is also a FaZe Clan party... You don't think FaZe Banks said stupid sh** back in the day? Hell yeah, he did. He admits it. We all did. We all said dumb sh** back in the day. We all did... It did take me a little bit longer to grow up than most. I said this sh** when I was twenty-two, but I'm a completely different person than what I was when I was twenty-two. I'm thirty years old."
"I don't blame Silky for what he said": Mizkif responds to Silky banning him from FaZe Clan 4th of July Party

One True King member Mizkif recently took to his broadcast to address the controversy surrounding his invitation to the FaZe Clan Fourth of July House party. The streamer was originally set to join other FaZe Clan members and prominent streaming celebrities like Rachell "QTCinderella," Brittany "Cinna," Kylie "Sketch," Ludwig Ahgren, and others. He was explicitly named in a list of confirmed attendees released by FaZe member Nick "Lacy."

However, Silky seemed to disagree with allowing Mizkif in the party, effectively publicly revoking the invitation during a broadcast and stating that he did not want a "racist in disguise" in the FaZe House.

As per Mizkif's reaction and speculations made by netizens, it seems to be a reference to alleged incidents involving him making use of the "n-word" in his younger years. Stating that he does not blame Silky for his reaction, Mizkif said:

"I don't blame Silky for what he said. I know a lot of you probably think I should hate or attack him. I don't blame Silky for what he said or how he's acting. It's understandable. If Silky would like to talk, on or off stream, I would be happy to..."

Fans of FaZe Clan member and record producer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" would be pleased to know that the streamer is set to make an appearance at the 4th of July party. He is currently on a hiatus from streaming, with his last broadcast on Twitch having taken place nearly a month ago.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
