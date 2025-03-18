"I'm going to need immediate surgery": Lacy accuses "power-tripping" security at Rolling Loud of injuring him

Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" has alleged that a security guard at Rolling Loud assaulted him. In a one-minute video posted on X, the content creator opened up about his experience at the music festival, where he had an all-access pass. According to him, a "power-tripping" security guard grabbed him and Rani "Stable Ronaldo" and "threw" them.

Ad

The FaZe Clan member claimed that security personnel pushed him from behind, causing further damage to his already injured ACL.

"We had all-access passes. We went in front of the stage where we showed our passes, and this power-tripping security guard grabbed Ron, threw him against the thing. Grabbed me and then he started throwing Ron, and he started pushing me and my back like this. And I'm going to be honest - I have a torn ACL and when he grabbed my back and pushed me, my ACL went like this and I felt it get even worse. It hurts ten times worse now."

Ad

Trending

Lacy said he would need to undergo "immediate surgery" and that he now has "PTSD" as a result of the incident:

"I'm going to need immediate surgery because of it. And I just want to say... I have PTSD because he grabbed me. I felt assaulted. My leg, it genuinely hurts so bad. We'll see what happens. It was very wrong. We actually didn't do anything wrong. He just grabbed us for literally no reason and just kicked us out."

Ad

The 22-year-old then detailed his alleged conversation with the security guard after being told to move to general admission:

"I was like, 'We're going to get killed in general admission.' He was like, he said and I quote, 'I don't care who you are and if you get killed.' He said, 'I don't care who you are. I don't care if you get killed.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stable Ronaldo explains what happened at Rolling Loud, as Lacy says he suffered "PTSD" following security guard's actions

In addition to Lacy, Stable Ronaldo also discussed the security guard's actions at Rolling Loud 2025. While alleging that the security personnel pushed him despite having the necessary access, the content creator said:

"The guy, when I was walking, he pushed me off the back, I have the full video. He pushed me off the bat. I was like, 'What the f**k is your problem I have a wristband.' I had all the right credentials, I had an artist thing. So he picked me up, he threw me. Lacy has the whole video."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Stable Ronaldo also claimed that the incident left him traumatized, adding that he would be going to therapy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback