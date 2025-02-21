"I'm an idiot": MrBeast claims to have lost "tens and millions of dollars" making Beast Games

YouTube star and Beast Games creator, Jimmy "MrBeast," recently claimed that he ended up losing a "ton of money" in the process of filming the show. The 26-year content creator also claimed that he had paid the $5 million out of the final $10 million grand prize of Beast Games out of his pocket.

Ad

MrBeast was interviewed during the latest episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast by host Steven Bartlett. At the 1:28:33 mark in the video, Bartlett asked the YouTuber if Amazon was aware of the extra $5 million being added by MrBeast to the grand prize:

"I was wondering as I was watching it, if Amazon are aware of the fact that you're just going to give away the money like this. Like, when you like, flip the coin, and it adds another $5 million dollars."

Ad

Trending

In his response, MrBeast stated that Amazon was not affected by the change since the money was his own:

"But that didn't affect them. I lost a ton of money filming the show, so that came out of my pocket... Yeah, we spent way too much money on it. I lost of tens of millions of dollars on that show... I'm an idiot."

Ad

"Of course, yeah": MrBeast discloses that he spent more than a $100 million in production of Beast Games

Ad

Beast Games recently concluded its first season with its finale being released on Amazon's Prime Video on February 13, 2025. The final episode saw six participants going up against each other for the chance to win the $10 million prize. Since then, the YouTuber has seemingly confirmed that he will be working on a second season for the show as well.

During his conversation with MrBeast, Steven Bartlett asked him how much money he had spent in total on the show, to which the YouTuber replied:

Ad

"That I have been advised not to say... 'Cause people see a big number and be like, oh, I could've made a good show if I had that kind of money, but the thing is, they couldn't, because... money isn't everything, building and managing it is, you know, infinitely harder."

Bartlett then asked if the money spent on the show was more than $100 million, to which he responded:

Ad

"Yeah, of course. Yeah."

A recent screenshot alleged to be showcasing the revenue from MrBeast's YouTube account went viral on X, and invited reactions from netizens. Many users were speculating whether the amount showcased was accurate, with some claiming it may just be a fraction of the total amount.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback