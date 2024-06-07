"I'm a little jealous" - IShowSpeed comments on Amy Flamy's appearance in KOALA's music video Ride Or Die

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has commented on Amy Flamy's appearance in South Korean hip-hop artist KOALA's music video, Ride Or Die. During a livestream on June 6, 2024, IShowSpeed was reacting to posts on his official Discord server when he asked his viewers to share the music video featuring Amy Flamy.

After watching it for a while, the 19-year-old claimed the video was "old," telling his fans to "relax." He elaborated:

"Chat, this video is old, bro. Okay? So everybody relax, bro. It's just... chat, the video is old. She recorded this, like, I think six months ago. And chat, it's fine. It's fine, okay? Relax, bro. She's just acting, bro. She's acting! She's literally acting."

A few moments later, the content creator expressed his appreciation for the song. While he claimed that he wasn't "mad" at Amy Flamy's appearance in the video, he admitted that he was a "little jealous."

The Ohio native said:

"The song is actually good, bro. But, oh god! I don't know how f**king Tom Holland does it, chat. Chat, I don't get how Tom Holland does it, bro. I don't know, chat. Chat, the video is old, it came out six months ago. Relax, bro! I didn't even meet her yet! How can I be mad? I didn't even meet her yet. Yeah chat, I'm not going to lie - I'm a little jealous. But how can I be mad... if this s**t came out six months ago?"

Timestamp: 00:42:25

"I can't deal with all your haters coming at me" - Amy Flamy opens up after IShowSpeed calls her live on stream

IShowSpeed called Amy Flamy 48 minutes into the livestream, and the South Korean influencer said she had been watching his broadcast. After the YouTuber sought "clearance" from her regarding her appearance in KOALA's music video, she said:

"Remember I told you? It was released two days ago. People are saying like, 'Oh, they were waiting for it to... waiting for the clout. But, like, everything's just a coincidence, man. I can't deal with this. I can't deal with all your haters coming at me, bro!"

In response, IShowSpeed sternly told his audience to leave Amy Flamy alone. He remarked:

"I really hope this helps out, but look, I'm going to say it right now. Chat, please get off Amy. Let Amy do her (thing), bro. See, that's the thing, bro. I feel like you eat a f**king apple wrong, they just, 'Why did you eat the apple with two hands and not one hand without touching Speed's hand?' Like chat, relax, bro! Relax, okay?! You guys need to really chill on Amy. Like, just stop! Just leave her alone!"

IShowSpeed made headlines a few days ago (on June 1, 2024), when he claimed that Amy Flamy was upset with him because he mistakenly insinuated that she was with another man.