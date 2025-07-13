"I'm not making profit": KSI reveals he has been making his recent YouTube videos on a "loss"

PRIME Hydration co-promoter and Sidemen member Olajide "KSI" recently talked about his next major goal in his content creation career. The YouTuber made the revelation during a Kick broadcast hosted by Rangesh "N3on" on July 12, 2025. KSI stated that he aims to attain his goal of having 20 million subscribers on YouTube, with him currently having 16.5 million.

KSI explained that he is working hard to make content that allows him to reach that number:

"I need to find new, new competitors... I always have new goals. I set new goals for myself. So I, right now, I'm just going ham with YouTube, and I've set a goal, I want to try and get 20 million subscribers. I know, I can't just get it. I gotta like make good content, you know, really work hard."

However, the YouTuber also stated that his recent content was not churning out profit, and was instead being operated on a loss:

"Yeah, all the videos I'm making, I'm probably making a loss on all of them... A loss, like, I'm not making profit."

KSI claims his recent YouTube videos have been made on a "loss"

Olajide "KSI" is a popular YouTuber who started off creating content on the platform in its early days, joining in 2008 while he was still a teenager. Five years later, in 2013, the YouTuber joined the Sidemen, a YouTube group consisting of other popular British content creators, with them often collectively creating videos surrounding football, such as challenges, sketches, and gameplay.

However, in the past years, KSI has branched out into other forms of content. While focusing on his career as a co-promoter of PRIME Hydration alongside Logan Paul, he has also expanded his portfolio as a professional boxer, partaking in viral matches.

KSI's foray into other fields has seemingly caused his YouTube channel to take a hit, as revealed by him during his conversation with N3on. Despite this setback in the performance of his videos on YouTube, KSI claimed that he still enjoys the process:

"It's fine, like, I just enjoy doing it. It's fun. Like, I've got set times in my schedule for us to just go record videos. Just, you know, make the best piece of content we can."

In other news, YouTuber Amin "Chunkz" has found himself embroiled in controversy after his comments about Sidemen memberVikram "Vikkstar123," wherein he claimed that the latter was his "least favorite" person.

