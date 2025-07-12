What did Chunkz say about Vikkstar123? YouTuber faces backlash for his comments

YouTuber Amin "Chunkz" has garnered attention on social media after his comments about fellow UK YouTube content creator Vikram "Vikkstar123" went viral. On July 10, 2025, X user @sdmnfcupdates shared a one-minute-six-second-long video from The Chunkz Show podcast, featuring Olajide "KSI."

Ad

During their conversation, Chunkz asked KSI who his "least favorite" person was. While claiming that he was free to mention Vikstar123, the Briton remarked:

"(KSI says, 'Least favorite?') Someone you don't get along with the most, or maybe you're not as close to. There's nothing wrong with that. But you must name them. You can say Vikk, bro, don't worry."

Ad

Trending

In response, the professional boxer stated:

"Nah! Because I actually like Vikk. Like, Vikk is cool! If anything, he's gotten cooler over the years. No, he literally has!"

When a person off-camera described Vikkstar123 as the "geekiest" member of the Sidemen collective, KSI said:

"(Person off-camera says, 'I think he was the geekiest of the group. And then he has kind of really grown as a person.') Yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Hands down. Yeah, as a person. He really, like, knows what he is doing, and he's definitely, like, focused. Obviously, with the whole DJ stuff, he is there like, 'Oh, I'm trying to...'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chunkz's comments about Vikkstar123 have elicited reactions from numerous netizens on X:

"Chunkz has been moving weird lately" X user @PeresSzn wrote.

"alright i’ll bite - i dont like the way a lot of the uk yt scene have this energy towards vik just because he doesn’t act like a “typical british lad”… like god forbid someone has a unique personality with different interests and doesnt try to blend in with the rest of you" X user @elswraith posted.

Ad

"Chunkz behaves like the fat girl that was bullied in high school" X user @BobbyKotsedi remarked.

"Chunkz best mate was rapist yung filly now he’s trying to shit on innocent Indian Vikkstar. Banish this fat fuck into eternal gym please" X user @RoynotJonesJr commented.

"His best friend is currently under investigation for multiple rapes" - YouTuber Kavos gives his take on Chunkz's comments about Vikkstar123

British commentary YouTuber Pierce "Kavos" has also weighed in on Chunkz's comments about Vikkstar123. In an X post, the content creator slammed the Beta Squad member, claiming that he was "trying to s**t on Vikram" while his best friend Yung Filly was under investigation for alleged sexual assault.

Ad

"Love how Chunkz is trying to s**t on Vikkstar but his best friend is currently under investigation for multiple rapes" Kavos wrote in his X post, dated July 11, 2025.

Chunkz made headlines in March 2025 when he announced the Beta Squad's return to content creation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More