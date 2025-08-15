"I said we're done": Ice Poseidon says he has broken up with girlfriend kimmee

Kick star Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon&quot; has stated that he has broken up with long-time partner Kimberly &quot;kimmee.&quot; This comes after streamer Lea &quot;Lav&quot; alleged that her husband, Gewn &quot;Goonergooch,&quot; had an intimate relationship with kimmee in the past.Ice Poseidon is currently hosting a Scavenger Hunt in which he provides clues to other streamers to locate hidden items around Austin, Texas, and win prizes. Both Goonergooch and Lav are participating in the event. While searching for items alongside other contestants, a back-and-forth began between Ice Poseidon and the couple regarding the clarity and fairness of the clues being given. During a broadcast on Goonergooch's Kick channel, Lav brought up the alleged past relationship between her husband and Kimmee, presenting supposed Discord messages exchanged between the two as evidence.Ice Poseidon discussed the situation in a livestream on August 14, 2025, saying:&quot;Kimberly was always like, don't bring him, I don't like him, and I was like, well, whatever. I think he's funny, so I always brought you to the events, I always invited you to places, and you want me to try and f**k me over. &quot;But it's okay, you showed me that Kimberly is not the girl for me, but you also showed me your true character with your wife, so I will make sure to make it my mission in life to now destroy everything that you and Lav have ever gained. And as for Kimberly, I mean, I don't care what she does, I just want her to go home and never see me again.&quot;Stating that he broke up with kimmee in response to a text-to-speech (TTS) message sent by a viewer during the livestream, Ice Poseidon said:&quot;Oh, I already texted kimmee, I said I broke up with her. I just texted her like, an hour ago. I said we're done, so, I'm done with her, and Goon and Lav are completely f**ked on Kick. I promise you that, so I truly hope it was worth it.&quot;Exploring major events in Ice Poseidon and kimmee's relationshipkimmee is a Twitch and Kick streamer with a sizable following on both platforms, thanks to her consistent gaming and IRL content. She has over 72,000 followers on Twitch and around 1,000 followers on Kick.Although the exact timeline of kimmee’s relationship with Ice Poseidon is unclear, the two have appeared together on broadcasts for years now. The pair has experienced multiple ups and downs, including on-stream arguments and previous breakups followed by reconciliations.For instance, the two were seen arguing during a January 2024 broadcast after Ice Poseidon reportedly remained in a hot tub with streamer Amouranth after others had left. Later, in March 2024, Ice Poseidon announced a breakup with kimmee, describing the decision as mutual. However, the couple eventually got back together.Things came to a head in February 2025, when Ice Poseidon stated in a livestream that he was going &quot;mentally insane&quot; due to his relationship.In other news, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; recently addressed the criticism directed at Kai Cenat for not donating to his ongoing charitable initiative, TeamWater.