"I started drowning": FaZe Stable Ronaldo gets rescued after being rolled into a pool while in a tire

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" had a seemingly frightening experience while streaming alongside fellow FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" at the FaZe House. In a clip from his Twitch broadcast, Rani can be seen being rolled down a decline while sitting inside a tractor tire.

Eventually, the tire drops into the pool, causing others to jump in to try and save the 22-year-old streamer. After being pulled out of the pool, Stable Ronaldo could be heard exclaiming:

"Oh my God! I started drowning. Oh my God, I started drowning. Holy f**k."

Stable Ronaldo is one of the prominent faces of FaZe Clan, often appearing alongside fellow members Nick "Lacy" and Jason "Jasontheween" as the three collectively create content together. Recently, Stable Ronaldo and Jasontheween had been engaging in some shenanigans while hosting an IRL broadcast when things took a sinister turn. A clip of the ordeal has since received nearly 300,000 views on X.

The streamer was being rolled downhill while inside the massive tire, and it eventually dropped into the pool with Stable Ronaldo still inside it. The cameraman then prompted the other FaZe members to jump in to rescue the 22-year-old.

After the tyre was flipped over, Stable Ronaldo was pulled out of the water, clearly out of breath. The FaZe star was then repeatedly asked by Jasontheween if he was feeling alright, and he answered that he felt as if he had started to drown. He was then helped to the edge of the pool, where he was able to catch his breath.

In other news, Stable Ronaldo recently claimed that he would attempt to drink and drive while texting to test the limits of what he could do while behind the wheel on stream. This declaration came after he watched a fellow Twitch streamer, RaKai, texting and driving without receiving any penalty from Twitch, while he himself had previously been banned for supposedly driving recklessly.

