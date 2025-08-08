"I thought that u would help me out": SteveWillDoIt responds as MrBeast claims he was unable to get his YouTube channel unbanned

On August 2, 2025, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; hopped onto Kick streamer Adin Ross's broadcast. Featuring prominent streamers and content creators like SteveWillDoIt, Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; Togi, LosPollosTV, Logan Paul, Asmongold, and more, MrBeast used the stream to help his Team Water initiative reach its $40 million goal. The venture was a success, and millions of dollars were raised for the cause.During the stream, SteveWillDoIt proposed a $50,000 offer to MrBeast, with an interesting clause:&quot;I'll do 50,000, and then Beast, if you can get my YouTube channel back, I'll do a million dollars. If you get it back tonight, I'll do two million. ('Alright, let me go make some calls,' said Jimmy).&quot;Based on subsequent X exchanges, MrBeast was seemingly unable to make the YouTube unban happen, but he reached out to Steve, asking about his initial donation offer:&quot;@stevewilldoit I’m sorry I couldn’t get you unbanned, but can you still donate to TeamWater though? 🥺👉🏻👈🏻&quot;Steve responded, asked for Jimmy's USDT address, and apologized for &quot;talking sh*t&quot; about him in the past:&quot;Hey Mr beast I asked adin to help me out on donation. Never heard back. Can you send me a USDT address ? I’m sorry for talking so much sh*t to you… I was honestly just hurt when u didn’t help me out with my YouTube .YouTube was my life and I gave away all my income .. I thought that u would help me out tbh . I’m sorry beast.&quot;For context, after SteveWillDoIt was banned from YouTube in August 2022, he claimed that MrBeast had &quot;ghosted&quot; him and hadn't offered to help him out:&quot;MrBeast is a loser. I'm not a hater. Me and MrBeast would text each other, a month before my YouTube got deleted. I would send him titles and stuff and he'd be like, 'Yo, this is good..,' and then my YouTube gets deleted and he just ghosts me. If he actually cared about helping people...&quot;Why was SteveWillDoIt banned from YouTube? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteveWillDoIt’s YouTube channel was permanently removed on August 1, 2022, after YouTube determined that it had committed &quot;severe or repeated violations&quot; of its Community Guidelines.The content creator shared the incident in an Instagram post with the caption:&quot;YouTube just permanently deleted my channel.&quot;Reports indicate that his association with gambling was a primary cause behind the ban, specifically after he allegedly displayed an unblurred gambling site URL in content on a second channel he promoted.In other news, MrBeast addressed allegations regarding the failure of his philanthropic project in Africa.