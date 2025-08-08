MrBeast responds to allegations that his philanthropic project in Africa failed

Internet star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has responded to those claiming that his philanthropic project to build 100 wells in Africa had failed. On August 8, 2025, the most subscribed YouTuber took to X to address &quot;false claims&quot; that the wells he built on the continent were no longer operational.According to the content creator, the narrative came from people who were &quot;desperate for ad revenue.&quot; To prove the claims were false, the 27-year-old shared a link to a page on his Beast Philanthropy website called &quot;All 100 Well Projects,&quot; where videos were uploaded, showing that the 100 wells he built in various parts of Africa were operational.The videos were uploaded in descending numerical order, beginning with Well 100 in Kassanda District, Uganda, and included a &quot;last check-in&quot; date.The Kansas native wrote:&quot;People desperate for ad revenue have falsely claimed that the 100 wells I built for people in need don’t work anymore WITH ZERO PROOF! So I sent someone to EVERY SINGLE WELL to get video proof of them all still working over a year later. Checkmate liars. Proof - https://www.beastphilanthropy.org/i_built_100_wells_in_africa/all-well-projects.&quot;He also shared a video to showcase what the website displayed because he expected the Beast Philanthropy webpage to crash:MrBeast shows screenshots of netizens claiming that the wells he helped build in Africa failed &quot;due to lack of maintenance&quot;On the same day, MrBeast shared two screenshots of X users' comments about the work he had done in Africa. The netizens alleged that the wells he built had failed &quot;due to lack of maintenance.&quot;Here's what they said:&quot;I see a lot of discourse about this, but NO ONE is mentioning the fact that Mr. Beast went to Africa &amp; built 100 wells in 2023 &amp; they failed 1 year later due to lack of maintenance. I believe everyone should always help other people, but this idea already failed?&quot;&quot;WATCH: The water wells Mr. Beast donated to Africa have been abandoned and are no longer working because of lack of maintenance and many...&quot;Screenshot of two X users' comments that the YouTuber shared in his social media post, dated August 8, 2025 (Image via x.com/MrBeast)In other news, MrBeast recently responded to Twitch streamers RaKai and Ray laughing when they were asked to donate to his TeamWater philanthropic initiative.