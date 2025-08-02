Popular streamer Steve &quot;SteveWillDoIt&quot; has pledged to donate $1 million to MrBeast's new charitable venture, TeamWater, under one condition. On August 1, 2025, MrBeast appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' Kick livestream, during which he got together with several prominent content creators and influencers to raise money for TeamWater.For those unfamiliar, TeamWater is a philanthropic effort through which the most-subscribed YouTuber plans on providing clean water to those in need. In an X post, Jimmy stated that every dollar donated equals one year of clean water supply. He aims to raise $40,000,000, which will provide two million people with clean drinking water for decades.During a conversation with Adin Ross, Louis &quot;LosPollosTV,&quot; Nicholas &quot;Jynxzi,&quot; and Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; SteveWillDoIt expressed his intention to donate $50,000 to TeamWater. He then stated that if MrBeast manages to get his YouTube channel, which is currently permanently banned, reinstated, he would donate $1 million.Furthermore, Steve claimed that if Jimmy helped him get his YouTube channel unbanned on the same day, he would be willing to donate $2 million:&quot;I'll do $50,000. And then, Beast, if you can get my YouTube channel back, I'll do a million dollars. If you get it back tonight, I'll do $2 million.&quot;MrBeast was taken aback after hearing this and said:&quot;Oh, god! All right. Let me go make some calls.&quot;When SteveWillDoIt called MrBeast a &quot;fake nice person&quot; and accused him of lying because he allegedly didn't help him reinstate his YouTube channelSteveWillDoIt garnered attention two years ago, on June 12, 2023, when he referred to MrBeast as a &quot;fake nice person&quot; for allegedly ignoring his messages and failing to support him in regaining access to his suspended YouTube channel.While claiming that the Kansas native &quot;shoved&quot; him, Steve said:&quot;He's the number one YouTuber in the world. And the fact that he just shoved me...like, puts me aside. Doesn't respond. Doesn't try to help me out. That makes me believe that he is a fake nice person. Or two, he's just a liar. But I really think he is just a fake nice person.&quot;In addition to SteveWillDoIt, several streamers have pledged to donate to TeamWater, with Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; Adin Ross, and Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv&quot; committing $400,000 to the charitable cause.