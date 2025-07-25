"I was threatened with a lawsuit": Veibae reveals why she left VShojo, accuses company of "trying to bully" her

VTuber Veibae, also known as &quot;Vei,&quot; has revealed why she left VShojo. On July 24, 2025, the content creator took to X to share a lengthy post following the VTuber agency's announcement of its closure. Claiming that she chose to share details about her experience with the company because the NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) she signed was now deemed void, the Twitch streamer accused the organization of &quot;trying to bully&quot; her into signing &quot;one of the most predatory contracts.&quot;Stating that the COO became &quot;extremely hostile&quot; when she asked for clarification on her contract, Veibae wrote:&quot;and so our NDAs are now void, why i left VSHOJO - back in 2023, vshojo tried to bully me into one of the most predatory contracts that i have ever seen. when i tried to ask more about it, their COO got extremely hostile with me and refused to answer any of my questions and so i had to hire a lawyer in order to get some clarification. during the talks, it became clear that vshojo would rather let me go than to take less away from me. they were ultimately wanting me to give up more than half of all my sponsor revenue and over 60% of all merch sales.&quot;Veibae claimed VShojo &quot;demanded&quot; that she sign an NDA when she wanted to leave the organization. She alleged that the agency employees watched her livestreams, read her Discord messages, and threatened to sue her:&quot;in order for me to leave, they demanded i sign an nda that prevented me from speaking to any of the other talent about it. i could not say why i was leaving, i could not say what the terms that i was saying no to were. i even got in trouble for advising them to hire their own attorneys. they would watch my streams, read my discord, and then threaten to sue me. if i said anything that hinted towards how i really felt about the company, i was threatened with a lawsuit.&quot;Veibae claims VShojo COO &quot;pushed a narrative&quot; on 4chan that she and Silvervale were &quot;troublemakers&quot;Veibae's X post continued, with her describing the COO of VShojo's alleged actions. According to the VTuber, the latter &quot;pushed a narrative&quot; on 4chan about her and fellow Twitch streamer Silverwale being &quot;troublemakers.&quot;Furthermore, the content creator claimed that the American organization announced her and Silvervale's departures simultaneously to &quot;minimize the damage to their company&quot;:&quot;another one of their leave terms was that they will announce both me and silver on the same day in order to minimize the damage to their company. their COO has begun to push a narrative on 4chan (yes im serious lmfao) and other social media that i am leaving because i plan to join OTK and that both me and silvervale are troublemakers, so they were &quot;letting&quot; us go. later i found out that nyanners wanted to leave around the same time due to also being unhappy with the contract, but was told that she couldn't because it did not fit their narrative that they were pushing internally AND externally&quot;She also stated that her and other VTubers' departure from VShojo sparked backlash from the online community:&quot;the amount of hate we've gotten over leaving, from fans calling us greedy bitches to people saying we're abandoning our friends and tossing aside the company because we're successful enough, s**t was f**king painful. not being able to say anything sucked.&quot;Veibae shares &quot;fun facts&quot; about her experience with VShojoVeibae concluded her X post by sharing some &quot;fun facts&quot; about her time working with VShojo. The first thing she alleged was that the agency's lawyer had an expired law license and that the individual no longer practised law:&quot;their company lawyer has an expired law license. he literally does not practice law anymore, yet he was our point of contact for any legal help we needed.&quot;Veibae also claimed that VShojo employees disparaged other VTuber agencies, claiming they would spend money to &quot;get a tiny dig at them.&quot; She elaborated:&quot;they would ALWAYS shit talk other vtuber agencies. they literally would spend company money to get a tiny dig at them. especially hololive, it literally lived rentfree in gunruns head. they were convinced hololive was over when they signed kson and nazuna.&quot;Additionally, the Mythic Talent-affiliated personality claimed that an employee named &quot;MTD&quot; had been reprimanded for &quot;being creepy&quot; towards streamers:&quot;MTD got reprimanded for being creepy to us. lol. got told not to message us privately. go figure. i have proof from other streamers attending their IRL parties that MTD would actively s**t talk me after i left the company, to paint me in the worst light imaginabe. dunno why ur acting innocent on twitter pretending u werent aware of anything, can't wait to see all the s**t that comes out about you because there's LOADS but those aren't my stories to tell.&quot;On the same day (July 24, 2025), Veibae posted another update on X, saying that VShojo would &quot;have to steal from another charity&quot; if they planned to sue her.