VTuber Apricot appears to be the only remaining active VShojo member amid ongoing controversy

US-based VTuber talent agency VShojo, known for supporting popular independent virtual streamers across platforms like Twitch and YouTube, recently cut down its talent pool significantly. A cascade of departures in July 2025, linked to claims of mismanagement by the agency, made headlines. Now, the roster seemingly features only one creator, namely Apricot, who remains.The mass exodus happened over a matter of days, with several popular VTubers backing out due to the company's alleged lack of transparency.Following VTuber Ironmouse's video announcing her decision to leave the agency, nearly 20 creators stood with her in solidarity, either formally leaving or removing all VShojo branding from their social media, citing reasons like unpaid earnings.Ironmouse, who rose to fame in 2024 after she initially broke records with a 320,000-plus active subscriber count on Twitch, claimed that the organization withheld over $500,000 in funds due to be donated to the Immunodeficiency Foundation charity. This claim was quickly echoed by top talents like Kson, Projekt Melody, AmaLee, Michi Mochievee, Zentreya, GEEGA, Kuro, Hime, and others.Now, amidst rumors of insolvency, the agency seemingly has one active member in its talent pool, Apricot, who is of British heritage.&quot;My heart aches for the talent&quot;: Apricot speaks on the VShojo dramaOne of Apricot's avatars and her logo (Images via VShojo.com)English-speaking VTuber Apricot, also known online as Froot, is described as a &quot;bittersweet Lich who spends her days in her underworld castle drawing art,&quot; according to her official profile.As of this writing, she has about 436,000 followers on Twitch, where she averages about 4,200 live viewers per stream. Following the controversy, she took to X and sympathised with those burdened by the situation at the agency:&quot;My heart aches for the talent and the hard-working talent staff who worked tooth and nail to let us be heard.&quot;Another post from her, on July 23, 2025, expressed feelings of confusion:&quot;I’ve still been struggling to mentally process everything that when I think about it all, my mind goes blank.&quot;In other news, Michi Mochievee, AmaLee, Kuro, and several others have seemingly removed signs of their association with VShojo from their social media accounts, prompting fan speculation about their potential departure from the agency.