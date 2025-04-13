"I used to do this all the time": Pokimane admits lying to her audience

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has admitted that she used to lie to her audience in the past. During the 31st episode of the Sweet n' Sour podcast, Lily "LilyPichu" discussed Michael Reeves and Ludwig's recent trip to Japan, as well as their YouTube vlogs about their experiences there.

Claiming that content creators "should just lie" to their audience because "it's really funny," LilyPichu said:

"Let's say there's a cold snowy area, and then they're like, 'Oh you sounded so sure about that area, Lily.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, no. When I was younger, I actually got stuck in a blizzard when I was seven years old. My parents took me camping.' And I just keep going, right? Then I go, 'You now, I'm just f**king with you guys.' And then they're like, 'Why?!' But it's so funny because they all fall for it. You should just lie to your chat, it's really funny."

In response, Pokimane stated that she "used to do this all the time." She elaborated:

"You're bringing back old memories. I used to do this all the time. At then at some point, Dexerto came into existence, and then anytime I started saying s**t, I would say stuff like, 'Guys, I'm quitting streaming. I'm going to go live on a farm. It's been my dream to have chickens and quit this digital technology-ridden life. And I'm just over it!' And sometimes, sometimes, I even challenge myself to choke up a couple tears."

Explaining why she "stopped joking around," the Moroccan-Canadian personality said:

"All of a sudden, there's an article. My mom's calling me, she's sending me links. Literally! And then I stop joking around. Women humor."

Timestamp - 42:17

"He's just saying whatever he wants" - Pokimane opens up about her collaborating with Jackson Wang

At the 47-minute mark of the same Sweet n' Sour podcast episode, Pokimane discussed collaborating with Hong Kong singer and K-pop idol Jackson Wang. While stating that working with Wang had been "incredibly fun," Pokimane claimed that the musician had been "very happy" with his "newfound liberties":

"This stream, I did with Jamie, it was so incredibly fun because he gives me the sentiment that he used to be an idol under a pretty strict management. And now, he gets to just be independent, and he's... he's really... what do you call it? Dude, I can't English anymore sometimes. He's very happy about his newfound liberties. He's just saying whatever he wants, discussing any topics."

Timestamp - 47:05

Pokimane made headlines on March 10, 2025, when Matthew "Mizkif" claimed that his podcast with her was never released because she was in a bad mood and "complained the whole time."

