"I don't want to deal with brigading from Hasan fans": Ludwig breaks silence on why he edited HasanAbi Mogul Mail video

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren recently touched on why he took down a February 2024 YouTube video, which formed part of his Mogul Mail series, titled &quot;HUGE STREAMING CONTROVERSY.&quot; For context, in the video, Ahgren criticized his fellow streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker's take on how streaming is more challenging than working a &quot;real job.&quot;Following Hasan's response, wherein he called out Ludwig for criticizing his take and accused him of &quot;farming&quot; the situation purely to go viral, Ahgren took down the video, inciting a wave of negativity against him. He later reuploaded the video with the same title, and towards the end of the video, he spoke on the backlash he received for initially taking the video down:&quot;I wake up today... and I see a bunch of people giving me sh*t. I see all over... people being like 'No spine,' 'Imagine taking down your video because your friend committed social suicide,' 'Why would he private the last video?' Whatever whatever whatever...&quot;a guy states why he edited and reuploaded a video byu/Careless-Bite1024 inLivestreamFail In the same video, he mentioned that his critics merely used him as a &quot;proxy&quot; to vocalize their dissatisfaction with HasanAbi:&quot;Nobody actually gave a sh*t about what I was saying, I was being used in a proxy war for people who don’t like Hasan.&quot;Now, in October 2025, he reiterated why he took down the February 2024 Mogul Mail video, mentioning HasanAbi's fanbase to be one of the primary drivers:&quot;I don't want to deal with the brigading from Hasan fans. I'm here to do this for a paycheck, so let me delete it. Was it the right move to make? Probably not, but it's the move I made at the time.&quot;Essentially, the video in question was sponsored, and overall, Ludwig decided to take it down because he didn't want to deal with the pressure from HasanAbi's community.&quot;Sponsors not so happy these days when Hasan comes up&quot;: Ludwig elaborates on why he took down his February 2024 Mogul Mail video Another reason Ahgren mentioned was that certain video sponsors do not necessarily agree with HasanAbi's name being brought up in sponsored segments:&quot;Sponsors, not so happy these days, I don't know if you know this, when Hasan comes up for sponsored deliverables.&quot;Ultimately, Ludwig shut down any speculation that Hasan directly asked him to take down the video:&quot;I dealt with people who now thought that Hasan messaged me, he made the boss call, and I had to take down the video. That's not what happened! You can believe me or not believe me, I really don't care... Hasan has never asked me to take down a video.&quot; In other news, Asmongold accused Ludwig Ahgren of being &quot;fake and annoying&quot; for allegedly trying to win &quot;internet points&quot; with his comments about VShojo.