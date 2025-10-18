"I hate the left. I hate liberalism. I hate everything": HasanAbi goes off at his viewers, says he 'hates streaming'

A video of Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has gone viral on social media, in which he stated that he &quot;hates the left, hates liberalism,&quot; and &quot;hates streaming&quot; during a conversation with his live viewers. On October 17, 2025, X user @Awk20000 posted a two-minute-46-second video from HasanAbi's recent Just Chatting broadcast in which he expressed dissatisfaction with his fanbase.For context, at the 44-minute mark of his livestream on October 17, 2025, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a Twitch user who shared an X post featuring American political figure Graham Platner, and wrote:&quot;These are his statements, and this is indefinisible.&quot;This comment seemed to have upset the Turkish-American personality, as he claimed that the live viewer's actions &quot;unlocked nihilism within him.&quot; He elaborated:&quot;I can't stand any of you dumb f**ks in this goddamn chat. Oh, my f**king god! I hate the left. I hate liberalism. I hate everything that's going on every single f**king day of the goddamn week. I just hate my life. I hate f**king streaming. I hate socialism. I hate every single f**king person who thinks that the peak of activism is just being the most annoying, holier than thou, the most ultimately woke leftist. It's just... you did it. You did it. You have unlocked the f**king nihilism within me. Okay. I am blackpilled. Nothing will ever get better. We are never going to make it out.&quot;HasanAbi went on to say that he and his audience &quot;can't even have a non-hostile conversation&quot; on issues, adding:&quot;We can't even have a normal f**king non-hostile goddamn conversation on any of these issues. Everybody just simply wants to f**king chirp into the wind because they have no power, and they recognize their utter powerlessness in the face of unjustifiable constructs that we f**king exist under. And the best possible f**king thing you can do is just be goddamn annoying. Okay? Oh! Oh, god!&quot;HasanAbi says he &quot;wants to shut everything off and just go away&quot;The conversation continued, with HasanAbi saying that he &quot;wants to shut everything off&quot; and that he &quot;just wants to go away.&quot; Describing his Twitch viewers, who had subscribed to his channel for 40 months, as the &quot;most annoying people,&quot; the Los Angeles-based personality remarked:&quot;I want to just shut it off, dude. I want to shut everything off. I just want to go away. If I wasn't so goddamn stubborn, I would have a long time ago. Oh my lord, dude. 'I 100 % think you should go on sub-only mode.' What do you mean? The most annoying people are literally like the 40-month subscribers. The person that caused me to f**king spiral just now is Hedejo Offliner or whatever. And that is like a routine nuisance and an offliner in this community. Okay. He is a consistent voice of nuisance. Okay?&quot;Timestamp - 00:44:31In other news, Ethan Klein recently claimed that he asked HasanAbi why he keeps his &quot;relationship&quot; with Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; secret.