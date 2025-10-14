"Weird stalkers that are demonstrating their mental illness": HasanAbi speaks up after videos go viral amid CollarGate controversy

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has issued a statement after videos featuring him went viral on social media amid the CollarGate controversy. For context, on October 12, 2025, a 20-second clip from HasanAbi's broadcast went viral on X and Reddit, in which his left arm seemed to reach out to something off-camera, prompting him to pause for a few seconds while interacting with his live audience.At the same time, his pet dog, Kaya, appeared to wake up and reposition herself in the background.This video led netizens and streamers such as Ethan Klein, Louis &quot;LosPollosTV,&quot; and John &quot;Tectone&quot; to believe HasanAbi had allegedly used a shock collar on his dog.During a livestream on October 13, 2025, the 34-year-old addressed the situation, pleading with his community to &quot;move on.&quot; Expressing his belief that &quot;weird stalkers&quot; were &quot;demonstrating their mental illness&quot; by posting and commenting on his actions during the livestream, HasanAbi said:&quot;Can we just move on, please? Because, like, because the memes were funny in the first couple of days. But now, the only people that still are, like, actively pushing it are people who are genuinely mentally ill in the way that, like, any time that my f**king arm moves around, or like, I unlock the gate or some s**t. Like, I do have a button on my desk for the gate. Right? And I unlock the gate, and obviously, if you have a dog, you know this already, when they hear that the gate is unlocked, they perk up. They're like, 'Oh, my god! He shocked her again!' You know? It's just... they are weird stalkers that are demonstrating their mental illness, and I think it's just, you know, it is what it is.&quot;Tectone alleges HasanAbi &quot;blatantly lies to his audience&quot; and &quot;weaponizes community&quot;Twitch, Kick, and YouTube streamer Tectone has responded to HasanAbi's statement regarding the videos that surfaced on social media amid the dog collar controversy. According to a former OTK (One True King) member, the political commentator &quot;blatantly lies to his audience&quot; and &quot;weaponizes community.&quot;Tectone elaborated:&quot;Be Hasan: &gt; Go live &gt; blatantly lie to audience &gt; they all believe it &gt; dismiss everyone who cares about the atrocity I commit as a delusional obsessed schizo &gt; audience types “YEP” &gt; take 0 accountability &gt; pay off mods on subreddits to control the narrative &gt; weaponize community to go after and slander any that oppose me &gt; get weak minded cc’s who rely on my viewers to go live and defend me &gt; claim any that don’t are just scared of another “evil” cc’s viewers And then the cycle continues Bookmark this and watch as it unfolds again and again&quot;TECTONE 🇺🇸 @TectoneLINK@Awk20000 Be Hasan: &amp;amp;gt; Go live &amp;amp;gt; blatantly lie to audience &amp;amp;gt; they all believe it &amp;amp;gt; dismiss everyone who cares about the atrocity I commit as a delusional obsessed schizo &amp;amp;gt; audience types “YEP” &amp;amp;gt; take 0 accountability &amp;amp;gt; pay off mods on subreddits to control the narrative &amp;amp;gt; weaponizeIn other streamer news, Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; recently apologized for &quot;not being aware enough,&quot; leading fans to believe she was responding to backlash for contacting Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; amid the HasanAbi CollarGate controversy.