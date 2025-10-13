"Literally confirms the shock remote is next to him": Streamers react as new clip of HasanAbi's alleged interaction with his dog goes viral

Amid the ongoing &quot;CollarGate&quot; controversy involving Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; a new video has surfaced on social media showing his alleged interaction with his pet dog, Kaya. On October 12, 2025, a 20-second video from HasanAbi's livestream went viral on X and Reddit.In the clip, while the political commentator interacted with his live audience, his left arm seemed to reach out to something off-screen, causing him to pause for four seconds while speaking with his audience. Meanwhile, in the background of his live broadcast, his dog, Kaya, appeared to wake up and reposition herself.This video has led netizens, as well as streamers, to express their belief that HasanAbi allegedly used a shock collar on his dog. Kick content creator Louis &quot;LosPollosTV&quot; shared his thoughts on the situation, writing:&quot;This literally confirms the shock remote is next to him… He reaches for it, obviously hits the button and the dog jumps up shocked… All that because they’re not laying the right way?! Are you f**king serious??? Wtf am I seeing… To his followers, he thinks you’re dumb, he lies to you &amp; expects you to believe it… and if you question/challenge it you’re labeled as: Pro Israel Neo N*zi MAGA Far right Genocide denier Transphobic Islamophobic Grifter&quot;Los 🍇 @LosPollosTVLINKThis literally confirms the shock remote is next to him… He reaches for it, obviously hits the button and the dog jumps up shocked… All that because they’re not laying the right way?! Are you f**king serious??? Wtf am I seeing… To his followers, he thinks you’re dumb, heH3 Podcast host Ethan Klein commented on HasanAbi's viral clip via an Instagram Story by alleging that the latter &quot;reached for the shock button because Kaya was sitting in an uncute way.&quot; He added:&quot;On a separate occasion, you can see Hasan reaching for the shock button because Kaya was sitting in an uncute way. She immediately responds as soon as he reaches over, exactly the same as the original clip. He loses his train of thought and has to restart his sentence.&quot;Ethan Klein's Instagram Story, in which he alleged HasanAbi used a shock collar on his dog, Kaya (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)&quot;This man is using his dog as a prop for 6-8 hours a day&quot; - Tectone reacts to the new video that went viral amid the HasanAbi dog collar controversyOn the same day (October 12, 2025), former OTK (One True King) member John &quot;Tectone&quot; shared four videos featuring HasanAbi, including the 20-second clip mentioned above. While claiming that the Turkish-American personality &quot;uses his dog as a prop for six to eight hours a day,&quot; Tectone remarked:&quot;There are now 7 videos of Hasan electrocuting his dog leaked in the past 24 hours Same movement Same emotion Same reaction Every. Single. Clip. More will surface soon as well. This man is using his dog as a prop for 6-8 hours a day. Just to seem more human, to seem more relatable he is willing to severely reduce the dogs quality of life. Everything he does is for optics. He goes live, looks his audience in the eye and lies because he knows they’re too stupid to call him out. He gets his pu**y a** content creators and even his girlfriend to cover his a** at every turn. Even Twitch itself runs defense for this piece of s**t. This is their hero.TECTONE 🇺🇸 @TectoneLINKThere are now 7 videos of Hasan electrocuting his dog leaked in the past 24 hours Same movement Same emotion Same reaction Every. Single. Clip. More will surface soon as well. This man is using his dog as a prop for 6-8 hours a day. Just to seem more human, to seemHasanAbi has not commented on the viral video that has emerged on social media amid the ongoing controversy.