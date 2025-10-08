"That’s not a f**king prop for your stream" - LosPollosTV reacts to HasanAbi's dog shock collar drama 

LosPollosTV recently called out fellow streamer HasanAbi for allegedly using a dog shock collar on his pet female dog, Kaya. For those uninformed, Hasan Piker, popularly known as HasanAbi, courted controversy after a clip of him reprimanding his dog on a livestream dated October 7, 2025, went viral onlineIn the clip, the streamer was seemingly exasperated at his dog Kaya, who was seen moving around in the background. At one point, he was heard telling the dog &quot;stop&quot; and &quot;please just f**king go back&quot; just as the dog gave a sharp yelp before settling down in her space.The clip went viral on social media, and several netizens speculated that HasanAbi had used a remote control to shock his dog via her dog collar, which resulted in her yelp. This theory was supported by several fellow streamers, including LosPollosTV, who accused Piker of being a &quot;sick f**k&quot; for allegedly shocking his dog for moving.&quot;F**k you @hasanthehun. Shock collaring that innocent dog for no reason just cause he wants to walk around? That’s not a f**king prop for your stream background that’s a living being. You’re a sick f**k.&quot;Los 🍇 @LosPollosTVLINKF**k you @hasanthehun Shock collaring that innocent dog for no reason just cause he wants to walk around? That’s not a f**king prop for your stream background that’s a living being. You’re a sick f**k.LosPollosTV is not the only internet personality to accuse HasanAbi of alleged animal cruelty following this clip. Israeli-American YouTuber Ethan Klein, who runs the h3h3 Production channel, took to the production company's official Instagram page to accuse Piker of subjecting his dog to &quot;brutally strict training.&quot;&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. This had to be the result of some brutally strict training,” he wrote.According to Dexerto, streamer Tectone also added to the backlash via an X post, suggesting that HasanAbi used his dog &quot;as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth,&quot; while &quot;in reality the dog isn’t sitting there of his own volition but stays there out of fear.&quot;HasanAbi denied using a shock collar on his dogHasanAbi addressed the controversy in a subsequent livestream, denying that he had used a shock collar on his dog. The streamer sarcastically said he was &quot;incredibly abusive&quot; to the &quot;best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet,&quot; before seriously adding that Kaya yelped because she clipped her leg while she was getting off the bed.“Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet... [The clip] is from when Kaya yelped? Yeah, she yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed,&quot; he said.Elsewhere in the livestream, he claimed that the backlash might be coming from &quot;some crazy haters,&quot; adding more context to how Kaya might have injured her foot, which in turn caused her to yelp.“I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. She had broken the previous bed. I suspect it’s coming from some crazy haters. She yelped when she was getting off the bed, because I assume she either stepped funny or clipped her foot on something.”Hasan Piker gained fame on Twitch as HasanAbi, amassing nearly 3 million followers on the streaming platform as of this article. The Turkish American streamer is known for his political commentary.