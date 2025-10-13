  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Valkyrae apologizes for "not being aware enough," fans believe she's addressing backlash for contacting Asmongold amid HasanAbi controversy

Valkyrae apologizes for "not being aware enough," fans believe she's addressing backlash for contacting Asmongold amid HasanAbi controversy

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:13 GMT
Valkyrae apologizes for
fans believe Valkyrae apologized for contacting Asmongold (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has once again garnered attention on social media, this time for apologizing for "not being aware enough" about certain people, leading fans to believe she was responding to backlash for contacting Zack "Asmongold" amid the Hasan "HasanAbi" dog collar controversy.

Ad

On October 12, 2025, a two-minute-13-second video from Valkyrae's broadcast from that day was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In the submission titled "Valkyrae apologizes for DMing Asmongold after community backlash," the co-owner of 100 Thieves appeared to take accountability for her actions by saying:

"I see you. I did a deep dive last night. In fact, all night. At the end of the day, it is my fault for not being aware enough, and I apologize to my community. It was probably so hurtful and so jarring. I'm under a rock, and that's my fault. I think everyone, including myself, should be more aware of, you know, what's going on in the world. What people are saying. I just, like, it is my fault, at the end of the day. It is my fault. Literally no one's fault, but my own. I'm not aware enough, and that's on me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While claiming that her fanbase was "so right" and that it was "hundred thousand percent her fault," Valkyrae stated:

"I think I do a good job recognizing when I do mess up and accepting that, and being okay with it. But it's all good. I hear you guys. I see you guys. You're right. You're so right. And it is a hundred thousand percent my fault for not being aware enough, and I need to be more proactive and being aware of people and what's going on in this world."
Ad
Ad

Netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say in response to Valkyrae's apology.

"So the backlash is about who she messaged and not that she defends a dude who abuses his dog?" Redditor u/Creative-Gate_4097 commented.
"Imagine having to apologize for talking to someone." Redditor u/BobDole2022 wrote.
"Valkyrae used DFLCT! It’s not very effective…" Redditor u/cancerousro remarked.
Ad

What has Valkyrae said about contacting Asmongold?

On October 11, 2025, a minute-long video surfaced on social media in which Valkyrae disclosed that she contacted Nick "Nmplol" and Asmongold to seek advice on whether she should respond to the backlash she received for her comments on the HasanAbi "CollarGate" controversy.

She elaborated:

"I messaged two people about LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit). I messaged Nick Polom, and I messaged Asmongold. I asked both of them, I was like, 'Hey, I don't really use Reddit a whole lot, but like, do you think it's a good idea or bad idea if I respond to a post and be like, 'Oh, I understand where you guys are coming from. I'm sorry, I should've definitely spoken about it differently.'' And both of them reassured me that it is a good idea to not, because I know they are, like, they're Reddit people."
Ad
Ad

In other news, a new video of HasanAbi's alleged interaction with his pet dog, Kaya, went viral on October 12, 2025, with streamers, including Louis "LosPollosTV," alleging that it "literally confirms the shock remote is next to" the political commentator.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications