Valkyrae apologizes for "not being aware enough," fans believe she's addressing backlash for contacting Asmongold amid HasanAbi controversy

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; has once again garnered attention on social media, this time for apologizing for &quot;not being aware enough&quot; about certain people, leading fans to believe she was responding to backlash for contacting Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; amid the Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; dog collar controversy. On October 12, 2025, a two-minute-13-second video from Valkyrae's broadcast from that day was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In the submission titled &quot;Valkyrae apologizes for DMing Asmongold after community backlash,&quot; the co-owner of 100 Thieves appeared to take accountability for her actions by saying:&quot;I see you. I did a deep dive last night. In fact, all night. At the end of the day, it is my fault for not being aware enough, and I apologize to my community. It was probably so hurtful and so jarring. I'm under a rock, and that's my fault. I think everyone, including myself, should be more aware of, you know, what's going on in the world. What people are saying. I just, like, it is my fault, at the end of the day. It is my fault. Literally no one's fault, but my own. I'm not aware enough, and that's on me.&quot;While claiming that her fanbase was &quot;so right&quot; and that it was &quot;hundred thousand percent her fault,&quot; Valkyrae stated:&quot;I think I do a good job recognizing when I do mess up and accepting that, and being okay with it. But it's all good. I hear you guys. I see you guys. You're right. You're so right. And it is a hundred thousand percent my fault for not being aware enough, and I need to be more proactive and being aware of people and what's going on in this world.&quot;Valkyrae apologizes for DMing Asmongold after community backlash byu/thrandruill inLivestreamFailNetizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say in response to Valkyrae's apology.&quot;So the backlash is about who she messaged and not that she defends a dude who abuses his dog?&quot; Redditor u/Creative-Gate_4097 commented.&quot;Imagine having to apologize for talking to someone.&quot; Redditor u/BobDole2022 wrote.&quot;Valkyrae used DFLCT! It’s not very effective…&quot; Redditor u/cancerousro remarked.What has Valkyrae said about contacting Asmongold?On October 11, 2025, a minute-long video surfaced on social media in which Valkyrae disclosed that she contacted Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; and Asmongold to seek advice on whether she should respond to the backlash she received for her comments on the HasanAbi &quot;CollarGate&quot; controversy.She elaborated:&quot;I messaged two people about LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit). I messaged Nick Polom, and I messaged Asmongold. I asked both of them, I was like, 'Hey, I don't really use Reddit a whole lot, but like, do you think it's a good idea or bad idea if I respond to a post and be like, 'Oh, I understand where you guys are coming from. I'm sorry, I should've definitely spoken about it differently.'' And both of them reassured me that it is a good idea to not, because I know they are, like, they're Reddit people.&quot;Valkyrae asks advice to Nmplol and AsmonGold regarding her current reddit hate threads byu/Aromatic-You-2321 inLivestreamFailIn other news, a new video of HasanAbi's alleged interaction with his pet dog, Kaya, went viral on October 12, 2025, with streamers, including Louis &quot;LosPollosTV,&quot; alleging that it &quot;literally confirms the shock remote is next to&quot; the political commentator.