"LMAO SHE EVEN BRINGS UP THE GENOCIDE?": Fans say Valkyrae shared 'bar for bar' HasanAbi talking points while addressing CollarGate

Twitch and YouTube streamer Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; has gone viral on social media for her comments on the CollarGate controversy involving Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot; On October 9, 2025, a 59-second video from Valkyrae's gaming broadcast was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.In it, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that while the viral video in which HasanAbi reprimanded his pet dog Kaya &quot;did look horrible,&quot; she expressed her belief that the outrage directed at the Turkish-American personality &quot;would have been seen towards genocide and stuff.&quot;Valkyrae said:&quot;It's kind of crazy... you would think that this kind of outrage we would have seen it towards, like, the genocide and stuff, but you know, the priorities in this world are not where they should be. But, alas. But, alas. 'It's herd mentality.' I mean, I think from the clip, it's understandable why people were very concerned. But just knowing Hasan and knowing, like, how I've been around Kaya a lot and him, and I just like know that he would never ever abuse Kaya.&quot;The community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had a lot to say about Valkyrae's statements, with one member claiming that she shared HasanAbi's &quot;bar for bar&quot; talking points.Rae talks about the Kaya situation. byu/Personal_Principle77 inLivestreamFail&quot;LMAO SHE EVEN BRINGS UP THE GENOCIDE?! How can you be outraged at animal abuse when there's a genocide happening!&quot; Redditor u/fosterslager1889 wrote.&quot;Bar for bar, Hasan talking points: Most loved dog ✅ Spoiled dog ✅ Well trained ✅ Big baby ✅ Genocide ✅&quot; Redditor u/HopefullyDarling remarked.&quot;Ah yes the classic deflection-by-moral-escalation tactic. When someone can’t defend their point, so they pull the “this issue doesn’t matter because there’s a genocide” card to shut down discussion.&quot; Redditor u/tyler1118 posted.&quot;Why is it always that they mention how well trained the dog is? Kinda comes over as very weird to me.&quot; Redditor u/Salt_0peration stated. &quot;Is this the person who apologized for saying “no cap” and “bet” Streamers aren’t real people I swear lol&quot; Redditor u/Ashman-20 commented.&quot;You think that anyone I surround myself with is like a bad person?&quot; - Valkyrae says people &quot;hate&quot; HasanAbi for &quot;other reasons&quot;During a Valorant session with her streamer friends, Valkyrae briefly spoke about the dog collar controversy involving HasanAbi, saying that people &quot;hate&quot; the political commentator for &quot;other reasons.&quot; She also responded to those who believe that Hasan's dog was &quot;getting abused on camera&quot; by saying:&quot;What do you want me to say? That this beautiful dog is getting abused on camera? Like, come on! Like, that's crazy. You think that anyone I surround myself with is like a bad person? Like, use your brain. I think you just hate... I think people just hate him for other reasons, and are just digging.&quot;Valkyrae made headlines on September 27, 2025, when FPS streamer Herschel &quot;Dr DisRespect&quot; called her and Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; &quot;talentless.&quot;