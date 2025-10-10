"The clip was really bad": Valkyrae says HasanAbi 'would never ever abuse' his dog

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell &quot;Valkyrae&quot; has commented on the 'CollarGate' controversy involving political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot; For those unaware, HasanAbi has been in the headlines ever since a video went viral, in which he was seen reprimanding his pet dog, Kaya. The situation has led netizens and popular streamers, such as Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Ethan Klein, to believe that Hasan allegedly used a shock collar on his dog.During a livestream on October 9, 2025, Valkyrae shared her thoughts on the controversy, acknowledging that she was aware of the situation. While claiming that the viral video &quot;did look horrible&quot; and that it was &quot;really bad,&quot; the co-owner of 100 Thieves &quot;verified&quot; that Kaya is the &quot;most loved, spoiled, and well-trained&quot; dog:&quot;Oh, yes, I have seen the Kaya, the Kaya stuff. And let me tell you, Kaya is well... first of all, the clip did look horrible. The clip was really bad. It was so bad. And it's understandable why everyone was freaking out about it. But I can verify that Kaya is the most loved and spoiled and just the most well trained, and best little baby or big baby that I have ever been around and that I have ever seen. Big, big, big baby.&quot;Valkyrae then expressed her belief that HasanAbi &quot;would never ever abuse&quot; Kaya:&quot;But yeah, it's kind of crazy... you would think that this kind of outrage we would have seen it towards, like, the genocide and stuff, but you know, the priorities in this world are not where they should be. But, alas. But, alas. 'It's herd mentality.' I mean, I think from the clip, it's understandable why people were very concerned. But just knowing Hasan and knowing, like, how I've been around Kaya a lot and him, and I just like know that he would never ever abuse Kaya.&quot;Valkyrae &quot;wishes more people would put more energy&quot; into calling out criminals, murderers, genocidal apologists, while discussing the HasanAbi 'CollarGate' controversyWhile playing Valorant, Valkyrae discussed the recent dog collar controversy involving HasanAbi, stating that she &quot;wishes more people would put more energy&quot; into calling out criminals, murderers, genocidal apologists, and other bad actors.She elaborated:&quot;I just wish that more people would put more energy into hating, like, sex traffickers, the genocidal apologists, like, people that are, like, getting raped and people that are getting killed. All these kids that are getting murdered. Pedophiles. Like, actual criminals. Like, where is the energy? Where is it?!&quot;Valkyrae made headlines on August 28, 2025, when she responded to allegations of homophobia.