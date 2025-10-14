"The dog collar model is the ET-300": Fans believe they've spotted an alleged dog collar remote on HasanAbi's desk in viral video

A new video, featuring Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has gone viral on social media amid the ongoing &quot;CollarGate&quot; controversy, and fans believe they have spotted an alleged dog collar remote on the political commentator's desk. On October 13, 2025, a 17-second video surfaced on social media platforms, including X and Reddit, showing HasanAbi using a wide-angle camera for his livestream.The camera perspective appeared to showcase the contents present on the Twitch streamer's desk. Netizens' attention was drawn to a particular object, which they suspected was an alleged remote for a dog collar, that HasanAbi appeared to move on his desk with his left arm.Hasan Notices Shock Dog Collar Remote On His Stream byu/starcraft2020 inLivestreamFailOver 3,000 community members on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have commented on the video, with Redditor u/Artistic-Potato-59 claiming that the alleged remote belonged to a e-collar model named &quot;ET-300.&quot; They elaborated:&quot;The dog collar model is the et-300 and it has a circular remote with antenna just like this. This is 100% the remote for the collar. If there was any doubt before, this now 100% confirms he has been using it&quot; Redditor u/Artistic-Potato-59 said.One Reddit user stated that the controversy surrounding the Turkish-American personality &quot;keeps getting worse&quot;:&quot;HOLY S**T IT JUST KEEPS GETTING WORSE&quot; Redditor u/RestAgile9323 wrote.Meanwhile, another netizen posted a side-by-side comparison of the object they spotted on HasanAbi's desk with the ET-300 e-collar remote, and said:&quot;Lol its clearly the remote for the ET-300 that he was LITERALLY HOLDING UP ON HIS STREAM. He's hiding in plainsight. side by side&quot; Redditor u/Plaetean commented.Several more fans chimed in with their views.&quot;this is why if you stream 8 hours a day 7 days a week you shouldn't tell such obvious lies, you will always be found out by internet tylenol users&quot; Redditor u/gregory_h posted.&quot;Anddddd its in the exact spot it always is in those clips. Yea. Zyn my a** 😅&quot; Redditor u/wtf_is_space remarked.&quot;That's a shock collar remote 100% matches with the shock collar he showed&quot; Redditor u/zaxxxxh stated.&quot;This is why you don't lie on the internet&quot; - Ethan Klein comments on the viral clip that has led to fans believing that an alleged shock collar was present on HasanAbi's deskDuring the most recent episode of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila Klein, reacted to HasanAbi's clip mentioned above. After watching the video, the 40-year-old podcaster said:&quot;The transmitting wire looks exactly like... antenna is exactly the same size. This is why you don't lie on the internet. They will find it. You will be caught. Yeah, you see here very clearly, this one right here is very damning. And it's the same shape. How many circular... come on, guys. What are we doing? This is spicy hot, guys. This is fresh off the press.&quot;As of this writing, HasanAbi has not issued a statement in response to the object netizens spotted on his desk.