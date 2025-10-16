Twitch gets called out for promoting "fetish content" on front page, VTuber in spotlight gets banned

A new controversy has emerged in the livestreaming community, as Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; called Twitch out for promoting &quot;fetish content,&quot; eventually leading to the VTuber in the spotlight getting banned. It all started on October 15, 2025, when a video of Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; went viral on social media, in which he reacted to VTuber Tygre being promoted on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform's front page.Upon seeing the virtual streamer's avatar, which appeared to show her wearing a diaper on a furry character, xQc remarked:&quot;Well, I'm not going to judge. Okay, I'm going to judge. What's up with these furry plus diaper thing, with like a bib? Adults, weird furry combo, with a diaper and...&quot;John &quot;Tectone&quot; also chimed in with his views, saying that the livestreaming platform is &quot;going so downhill so fast&quot;:&quot;Twitch just put a diaper furry on their front page. What the f**k. This platform is going so downhill so fast.&quot; Streamer Tectone wrote.In response, Asmongold called out Twitch for promoting &quot;fetish content&quot;:&quot;Fetish content should not be on Twitch, and to the extent that it is, it should be 18+ verified users The fact that this was on the Front Page is either a testament to how morally rotted or absolutely re*arded the twitch moderation team is&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@Tectone Fetish content should not be on Twitch, and to the extent that it is, it should be 18+ verified users The fact that this was on the Front Page is either a testament to how morally rotted or absolutely re*arded the twitch moderation team isLater that day (October 15, 2025), an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that VTuber Tygre, whom Twitch promoted on the front page, had been banned from the platform. According to the message displayed on the streamer's channel, it had been taken down due to a violation of Twitch's community guidelines or terms of service.&quot;They're so beneath us, it's crazy&quot;: VTuber Tygre responds to xQc and his community before getting banned from TwitchBefore getting banned from Twitch, VTuber Tygre addressed xQc and his community, telling the former Overwatch pro to &quot;stay in his lane.&quot; The content creator said:&quot;'You just open Twitch, and you're on the front page.' Good, tell him to stay there. Tell him to stay in his lane! Keep my name out of your mouth! That's okay. People can hate. It's a boring way to spend your time. We don't have to sink ourselves down into. A lot of the haters today will be furries in the near future, I guarantee it, or they won't. I don't know. Maybe they'll just live sad lives forever. I don't know.&quot;The streamer added:&quot;But, like, we don't have to, like, they're so beneath us, it's crazy. It's like... it's almost like, it doesn't feel like real life. It's like NPCs. You know what I mean? It's like you don't feel bad running over the people in GTA. Right? The haters are like those people running in GTA from your car. They mean thing. They're like bugs on your windshield.&quot;Tygre has issued a statement on Bluesky after getting banned from Twitch by writing, &quot;I'm going to come back bigger and stronger than ever. They can't stop me.&quot;