"You guys are dating, be together": Ethan Klein claims he asked HasanAbi why he keeps his 'relationship' with Valkyrae secret

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has claimed that he asked Hasan "HasanAbi" why he keeps his "relationship" with Rachell "Valkyrae" a secret, adding that he told the political commentator that "you guys are dating" and that they should "be together." At the one-hour mark of the 201st episode of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein expressed his desire to "spill the beans" about HasanAbi and Valkyrae's alleged association.

He said:

"You know what? That's true. And he's the type of guy that keeps his girlfriend a secret. You know why, right? And I know this. I'll just spill the beans. I don't care at all about him. That's his decision. I asked, I said, 'Why do you keep your relationship with Valkyrae a secret? Who cares? Just you guys are dating, be together.' And it was his decision because he says he doesn't want people harassing her. I'm like, 'She's already like a huge internet personality.'"

Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, chimed in with her thoughts:

"I can guess why. He likes everybody dreaming of being with him. He also baits gay guys, like, all the time. So, he just wants to leave all of your dreams open. Doesn't want to close the door. You know?"

The 40-year-old podcaster provided more details about his supposed conversation with HasanAbi:

"My first thought when he told me that, I was like, 'I know why you're doing it. And it's not because you're afraid she's going to get harassed. Like, you guys hang out enough. People know you're friends.' I mean, everybody suspects you guys are dating. So yeah, he's the kind of guy that keeps his girlfriend... and he even told me Valkyrae wants to go public with it. She wants to tell people."

Timestamp - 01:28:24

Readers should note that HasanAbi and Valkyrae have not officially made a statement regarding their alleged association.

Ethan Klein says his claims about HasanAbi and Valkyrae are "100% true"

The conversation continued, with Ethan Klein saying that his claims about HasanAbi and Valkyrae were "100% true" and "on facts." He elaborated:

"So, just to recap the tea - he has been dating Valkyrae for many years. He says he doesn't want to go public because he is worried that she's going to get harassed. Her response to that is, 'I don't care. I want to be public. I want our relationship to be public, so we can live regularly.' And Hasan insists on keeping it a secret. Now you tell me why that is? And that is all 100% true, on facts, on god, from Hasan's lips to my ears." (Timestamp - 01:30:55)

As of this writing, neither HasanAbi nor Valkyrae have responded to Ethan Klein's claims.

