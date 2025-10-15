"Greatest antidote to slander is observable reality": HasanAbi addresses shock collar allegations via TikTok video

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has addressed the allegations that he used a shock collar on his pet dog, Kaya, via a TikTok video, saying that the &quot;greatest antidote to slander is observable reality.&quot; In a one-minute-12-second video, HasanAbi responded to a Twitch user's comment, who referred to the &quot;CollarGate&quot; controversy as &quot;nonsense&quot; that was &quot;getting out of hand.&quot;They wrote:&quot;Yo this dog//shock collar nonsense is getting out of hand bud. I just came from a YouTube video that was strictly about indie video games and the comments are full of comments about the &quot;incident&quot;&quot;In response, the political commentator elaborated on what he saw as the &quot;greatest antidote to slander&quot; by saying:&quot;The greatest antidote to slander is observable reality. Okay? What do you say? What do you do? I must've shocked her to sleep. I wonder how many people have unironically come in here to be like, 'Yo, this guy's a f**king real monster, huh? Let me go see how he treats this poor dog.' And then they come in here, and Kaya's just like chilling or coming up to me, trying to get on my lap. And then they're like, 'Okay, maybe that wasn't the case.' There has to be! There has to be at least, like, a couple hundred that have come in here to antagonize initially, and then they're like, 'You know, I realized that maybe I was dumb. Maybe I was...'&quot;&quot;My haters to lovers pipeline&quot; - HasanAbi reacts to a Twitch viewer calling him a &quot;good guy&quot; while commenting on the dog collar controversyHasanAbi continued the conversation by responding to a Twitch viewer who apologized for believing the &quot;stupid stuff&quot; surrounding the dog collar controversy. Describing the Twitch streamer as a &quot;good guy,&quot; the netizen wrote:&quot;I just wanna say Im sorry I heard about the stupid stuff said about you and I believed it for a minute but I was WRONG I felt it wouldnt be right if I didnt personally tell you. I just wanted to say that imma head out now hasan youre a good guy and you have a beautiful dog&quot;HasanAbi responded:&quot;Aww. See? There you go. My haters to lovers pipeline, dude. 'You don't need to say anything, chatter.' No, actually, I'm glad the chatter did say that. The greatest antidote to a faucet of lies is observable reality.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi recently stated that &quot;weird stalkers are demonstrating their mental illness&quot; after videos of his actions on livestream went viral on social media amid the CollarGate controversy.