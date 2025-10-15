"We all know what you did, you clown": Myth says 'no one' in the streaming industry respects Dr DisRespect

Popular streamer Ali &quot;Myth&quot; has stated that &quot;no one&quot; in the streaming industry respects Herschel &quot;Guy,&quot; better known as &quot;Dr DisRespect,&quot; calling him a &quot;clown,&quot; and adding that &quot;we all know what he did.&quot; On October 14, 2025, Myth quote-tweeted Dr DisRespect's now-deleted X post, in which the &quot;Two-Time Champ&quot; called out &quot;fat, depressed animal profile liberal idiots&quot; for being &quot;mad.&quot;While referring to the 2024 controversy, when former Twitch employee Cody Conners alleged that Dr DisRespect was permanently banned from the platform for inappropriate conversations with a minor via the Twitch Whispers feature, the 43-year-old wrote:&quot;Remember when the Rolling Stone magazine, Washington Post articles tried to cancel me after a fired ex twitch employee leaked 'Twitch's' reason for banning me in 2020? Hahaha We doubled the viewership of the most paid content creator for Battlefield 6 on YouTube last Friday. These fat depressed anime profile liberal idiots are so f**king mad and I love it. Still the best in the business with the best REAL community.&quot;A screenshot of Dr DisRespect's X post from October 12, 2025, which has since been deleted from the platform (Image via DrDisRespect/X)In response to the FPS streamer's social media post, Myth said:&quot;no one in this industry respects you man you'll have all the money and viewers in the world, big whoop. but we all know what you did you clown&quot;Dr DisRespect claims he had &quot;flip phone talks with a few different councils&quot; in response to those suggesting that he sue people for &quot;defamation of character&quot;In another X post, which has since been deleted, Dr DisRespect responded to a netizen who asked when he planned to &quot;sue people for defamation of character.&quot; Claiming that he had had &quot;multiple flip phone talks with a few different councils,&quot; including the person who represented Johnny Depp, The Doc wrote:&quot;[X user @cravinmohead22 writes, 'When are you going to sue them for defamation of character?'] I've had multiple flip phone talks with a few different councils (one represented Johnny Depp). The problem is proving whether or not the person who leaked 'Twitch's' reason did so with malicious intent. It's so obvious it is when you look at his relationship with Slasher (who teamed up with Rolling Stones) who wrote a very defaming article with zero proof of anything.&quot;The Doc's now-deleted X post (Image via DrDisRespect/X)Rod &quot;Slasher&quot; Breslau responded to Dr DisRespect's post by writing:&quot;I legit cannot believe you have been lying to everyone for five years. The sources in my reporting are NOT Cody Conners. They said you KNEW you were sending explicit messages to a minor. Take accountability. And tell your mother to stop tweeting about me&quot;Rod Breslau @SlasherLINKI legit cannot believe you have been lying to everyone for five years. The sources in my reporting are NOT Cody Conners. They said you KNEW you were sending explicit messages to a minor. Take accountability. And tell your mother to stop tweeting about meIn other news, The Doc recently responded to a netizen's allegation that he &quot;tried to sleep with an underage girl&quot; by saying that it &quot;wasn't him.&quot;