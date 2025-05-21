"I want a game with big, sweaty men killing each other": Asmongold explains why he stopped playing World of Warcraft

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has spoken out about why he has stopped playing World of Warcraft. During a recent Just Chatting livestream, the Austin, Texas-based personality reviewed submissions on his official subreddit. At one point, he came across a post from a fan who speculated why the content creator had stopped playing Retail WoW.

In response, Asmongold stated that one of the reasons and "one of the problems" he has had with the Blizzard Entertainment-developed MMORPG was its inclusion of "social issues."

He elaborated:

"'This is probably why Asmon stopped playing Retail WoW.' This isn't really why I stopped playing Retail WoW, but I'll say that it's one of the reasons, like, in general. It's one of the problems that I've had with the game is that, like, basically, like, I want a game that is a masculine, aggressive game. It doesn't cover any of these social issues, and if it does, it's in like a mature way."

Claiming that he prefers to play titles that feature "big sweaty men killing each other for honor and glory," the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"I want a game with big, sweaty men killing each other and dying for honor, tradition, glory, and their oath to their country, and to their faction, and to their allegiance to their king. And if we're not getting that, if we're not getting Space Marine 2, if we're not getting the Warlords of Draenor cinematic, you know, I don't know what we're doing. Right? Like, that's what WoW used to be, too. WoW used to be that game. Now it's not that game."

Asmongold comments on Blizzard Entertainment adding a "rainbow chair" in World of Warcraft during Pride Month

Asmongold responded to X user @Awk20000's post, commenting on Blizzard Entertainment's addition of a "rainbow chair" in World of Warcraft. For context, in May 2024, a toy called "Colorful Beach Chair" was added to the multiplayer game's Trader's Post, costing 200 Trader's Tenders.

Claiming that an "enlightened gamer spoke up against the vitriol" after people expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, Asmongold wrote:

"Last year in June, Blizzard added a rainbow chair into WoW for what I would assume to be pride month. Obviously people complained. An enlightened gamer spoke up against the vitriol "Why are you complaining? The rainbow chair is the least gay thing in the game now""

In other news, Asmongold responded to allegations that he was in a relationship with an underage individual during his Twitch stream on May 16, 2025.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More