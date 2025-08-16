"I will f**king kill you right now!": Video of streamer talking about "snapping" his dog's neck goes viral, netizens accuse him of animal abuse

A video of a Kick streamer named &quot;lildealy,&quot; in which he was seen talking about &quot;killing&quot; his dog, has gone viral. On August 15, 2025, a two-minute, 25-second clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, showing lildealy's behavior towards his pet. The content creator threatened the animal, saying he would &quot;break&quot; her neck:Disclaimer: Content mentioned in this article may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.&quot;I will f**king kill you in front of everyone right here. I will f**king kill you right now! I will f**king kill you right in front of everyone. I will f**king kill you! Okay? I will f**king kill you right here! I will break your f**king neck right here. Get the f**k down!&quot;In another moment from his IRL broadcast, lildealy voiced his discontent with his pet dog, remarking:&quot;I f**king hate this dog, bro. I'm literally going to snap her f**king neck. I'm literally going to f**king kill this dog, bro. (The streamer appears to gesture as if he wants to punch something off-screen) F**k that dog! Hope she f**king cries. Hope she wants to f**king commit suicide. That dumb b**ch. I hope she jumps off the f**king balcony (The streamer kicks the cage where the dog was resting).&quot; dangerous streamer &quot;lildealy&quot; abusing his dog on livestream by u/Chemical-Ad6151 in LivestreamFail At the one-minute, 31-second mark of the subreddit video, while lildealy and his dog were sleeping, the content creator woke up and appeared to hit the animal on the head twice.Lildealy's actions have garnered reactions from over 474 netizens on Reddit, with several online community members accusing him of animal abuse.&quot;People who hate/abuse animals are a special kind of evil,&quot; u/OtterBDisaster wrote.&quot;It's as bad when he's in Toronto, the dog stays inside all day, never goes for walks ... then he gets mad and abuses it when it gets the zoomies...,&quot; u/Norris420 commented.&quot;Please take that dog away from him and let him face all repercussions from the law. What an absolute lowlife,&quot; u/Gokushi remarked.&quot;What a piece of s**t and the same goes for anyone around him that allows this,&quot; u/DFreeZ_Designs stated.Streamer lildealy's presence on streaming platforms exploredLildealy is a Just Chatting and IRL streamer who broadcasts his content on all the major livestreaming platforms, including Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Lildealy joined Twitch in December 2020 and is now an affiliate with 996 followers on his channel. He has a much larger presence on Kick, where he regularly broadcasts to his 4,300 followers. His most recent stream was on August 15, 2025, when he participated in Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon's&quot; Scavenger Hunt event and, as the title suggests, asked the online community for money &quot;to survive.&quot;