"Insanely impressive athletic feat": Fans react as IShowSpeed 'walks on water' in viral video

YouTube streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; has performed yet another stunt that has taken the internet by storm. The YouTuber was seen jumping over two motorcycles, which had bowls filled with water placed on them, dipping his toes over both the bowls individually while mid-air.A clip showcasing the feat was shared on X, receiving over 709,000 views. Right before jumping over the motorcycles, IShowSpeed exclaimed:&quot;Chat, today I'm about to walk on water. Let's go!&quot;The clip then cuts to show Speed running at full speed towards the two parked bikes, and making a leap as he quickly taps his feet into the water present in the two bowls.IShowSpeed was confident that his stunt showcased him &quot;walking on water.&quot; However, netizens disagreed with his claim, although many acknowledged it as an achievement borne out of physical prowess.&quot;He didn’t walk on water but ngl, that’s still an insanely impressive athletic feat lol,&quot; wrote X user @chiefflips&quot;Nobody can deny Speed is an absurd, freakish athlete for an every day guy who isn’t actually a pro athlete,&quot; wrote X user @Socratic_EndMeanwhile, many pointed out that IShowSpeed's feet touched the bottom of the bowl, hence negating his claim of having walked on the water present in it:&quot;Bro walked on those bowls not water,&quot; wrote X user @nyrbhimself&quot;Bro walked on metal bowls,&quot; wrote X user @Nerd2xz&quot;Foot touched the bowl clearly,&quot; wrote X user @3New3ie&quot;He stepped in the bowls bruh…&quot; wrote X user @cutty1Not the first time IShowSpeed has performed a viral stuntSpeed has made headlines time and time again by performing stunts that have left fans in awe. One of his most famous stunts took place in July 2025, when he jumped over his Lamborghini Huracan, which was being driven towards him. While the IRL streamer's daring actions earned much praise online, some speculated that the stunt itself was faked.Thus, to dispel these concerns, in August 2024, Speed decided to jump over two cars back-to-back during a live broadcast. As part of this stunt, the streamer jumped over his Lamborghini Huracan, and then followed it up with a jump over a McLaren 720s.In July 2025, Darren &quot;IShowSpeed' had hinted that he would be interested in purchasing a football club within the US Soccer League in partnership with fellow YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast.&quot;