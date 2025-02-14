"Is that actually you?": Nmplol thanks Henry Resilient for gifting Twitch subscriptions days after releasing video about divorce from Malena

Twitch streamer and OTK member Nick "Nmplol" broke up with his long-time partner and streaming collaborator, Malena, in 2024, with "different goals" being cited as part of the reason. On February 10, 2025, YouTube news reporter Henry Resilient released a YouTube video titled NMPLOL and Malena Million Dollar DIVORCE, describing the streamers' divorce and the potential reasons behind it.

This may come as a surprise to some, considering that the two's marriage, which happened in September 2015 (according to some newly released, alleged court documents), was relatively unknown. Henry covered the divorce in his video, and in a recent livestream, Nmplol received a donation from the YouTuber:

"Henry Resilient, thank you Henry, for the five gifted, is that actually you?... It is! Wow, thanks Henry (Sarcastically) appreciate it. Thank you for the video too man."

For context, Resilient revealed that Nick may have to put up potentially millions of dollars in the divorce settlement that rendered the marriage insupportable, highlighting "irreconcilable differences" and "discord or conflict of personalities" as the cause. The documents also suggested that Malena was seeking an equitable division of their shared assets.

Nick did not take too kindly towards Henry's video reviewing the court document, and after receiving the latter's donation, he mentioned how this divorce would cost him:

"(Reading chat) Five gifted is cheap AF? Listen... We don't know Henry's bank account, Okay, he knows mine now so... he knows I'm down bad so..."

Reviewing Nmplol and Malena's divorce court case document

According to Henry Resilient, the stipulations in the divorce case are significantly shaped by Texas's community property laws. In Texas, assets acquired during the marriage are generally considered jointly owned, leading to an equal division upon divorce, regardless of which spouse financed the property.

In response, Nmplol counter-sued in hopes of coming to a better settlement. Additionally, since their bond is coming up to 10 years together, according to Texas law, Malena is legally going to be entitled to $5,000 in spousal maintenance for a total of five years, which equates to about $300,000.

This, coupled with Nick's property ownership and, of course, his stake in OTK, would potentially lead to over a million dollars in splits.

In other news, xQc commented on Nmplol and Malena's rumored divorce, stating that it would be beneficial for Nick if the legal proceedings were resolved amicably.

