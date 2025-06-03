"Is anyone really surprised?": Fans react as HasanAbi claims the Hezbollah flag is his "favorite" 

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has gone viral online after recently stating that his "overall favorite flag" is that of Hezbollah, which is a South Lebanese Shia paramilitary group and political party. The group is believed to have been responsible for several high-profile attacks in the past, including the bombing of the US embassy in Lebanon in 1983.

In a 24-second-long clip, HasanAbi can be seen seated next to the other hosts of the Fear& podcast, featuring Will Neff, Blaire "QTCinderella," and AustinShow. When prompted to talk about their "favorite flag," HasanAbi excitedly exclaimed:

"Oh! I would like... Overall, what my favorite flag, Hezbollah! Look it up."

Will Neff seemed to be a bit taken aback by this, however, HasanAbi continued:

"I'm not even kidding, it's actually a dope flag... It's got an AK on it, and a f***ing hand holding it up!"

AustinShow then said:

"Hasan, we might have to cut this."

Due to the controversial nature of Hezbollah as an organization, HasanAbi has been facing much flak online for praising its flag. A few users have stated that this amounts to the streamer expressing support for "terrorists," with some even going as far as to claim that his statements necessitate him being "federally investigated."

"Is anyone really surprised?" wrote X user @besfrd23

"This guy needs to be federally investigated," wrote X user @KyleZwx

"Hasan,,,,, just stop man," wrote X user @W00DS_eth

"Man so once again another clip to add to why hasan is a straight up terrorist supporter." wrote X user @Gemstoneatude

On the other side, many pointed out the relatively muted and even shocked reactions of the podcast's co-hosts:

"Brother even his friends think it might be bad," wrote X user @LolVolt007

"Why do they keep hanging out with him I genuinely don't understand," wrote X user @AeryroTV

"Even Will is just like...cmon man XD" wrote X user @Jclark1339

Some, however, seemed to agree with HasanAbi, corroborating his opinion on the flag:

"I mean it is a nice looking flag," wrote X user @Nxbilo

"Pretty badass flag," wrote X user @rad1369420

Not the first time HasanAbi has been accused of expressing support for a "terrorist organization"

Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi is no stranger to controversy, with his political takes and commentary often inviting critique and leading to feuds from time to time. After his recent debate with long-time political adversary Ethan Klein, there had been speculations of a possible discourse between fellow streamer Zack "Asmongold" and the Turkish-American streamer.

However, these speculations were quickly quashed by Asmongold, who turned down the idea of debating with HasanAbi because the latter has allegedly previously expressed "support for a terrorist organization" and supposedly partakes in it "on a daily basis."

