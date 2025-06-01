"Underage brothel enjoyer": VTuber community slams HasanAbi over his call out to Nux Taku

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" is being called out by the VTuber community after his remarks directed at VTuber Nux Taku. The feud between the two took its current form when the political commentator labeled Nux Taku a "p*dophile," and the VTuber retaliated by stating that he is looking into filing a lawsuit against the political streamer for "slander."

Ad

Subsequently, HasanAbi claimed in another broadcast that Nux Taku must have realized that filing a lawsuit would "open him up to discovery," and that he may face "criminal repercussions."

Now, HasanAbi's comments seem to have angered many within the VTuber community, with fans of Nux Taku, such as X user @Grxit, slamming the Turkish-American:

"Please stop talking about vtubing like you know anything about it Mr. underage brothel enjoyer."

Ad

Trending

"Hasan seems like a miserable person. He's always complaining about something," wrote X user @Ly0dak

"He always just lies instead of saying something the person actually said," wrote X user @MadamSavvy

"I feel hassan would have more on his discord and harddrive than the v tuber," wrote X user @HarlyQ1

"Hasan is such a cry baby," wrote X user @BlairZCN

Ad

"Feel like his hard drives would be so criminal": HasanAbi's responds to Nux Taku after the latter states he is looking into filing a lawsuit

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Nux Taku have been calling each other out online, with their feud stemming from differences in their political opinions over the Israel-Palestine conflict. With Nux Taku claiming that he was exploring a potential lawsuit against HasanAbi, the latter stated that the VTuber could not proceed with it as it may supposedly put him at risk of "discovery."

In a clip, HasanAbi was seen discussing the supposed "repercussions" Nux Taku may face as a result of the potential lawsuit, stating:

Ad

"The dude that's always complaining about me being like, Hasan is 700% done now saying that he wants to sue me for slander for calling him a p**ophile only to discover that a slander case would open him to discover and I feel like his hard drives would be so criminal that he might actually go and face criminal repercussions in the aftermath of said situation, you know."

Ad

HasanAbi then re-watched the clip of Nux Taku talking about potential legal action, and remarked on the VTuber's voice:

"Also, aren't VTubers supposed to have cool voices?"

In other news, HasanAbi recently talked about his experience with balding when he was 26 years old, revealing that he had become "insecure" about it to a certain degree at one point in his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More