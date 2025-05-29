"I was balding when I was 26": HasanAbi opens up about being "insecure to a certain degree"

Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has opened up about being "insecure to a certain degree" while talking about his experience with aging. In a one-minute-18-second video posted on X, the Turkish-American personality spoke about "issues with aging," urging his community to "focus on aging gracefully."

His attention was then drawn to a live Twitch viewer who claimed that the streamer had not experienced balding. HasanAbi responded by disclosing that he began balding at the age of 26 and sought the "process of medical intervention" to stop it.

Elaborating on being "insecure to a certain degree," the 33-year-old stated:

"There are issues with aging, but you should probably try and focus on aging gracefully. Like, I have gray hairs coming from the sides of my head, you know, on the side of my beard. I think it's fine. You know? People should stop freaking out about it... and enjoy life. You know? 'I got grays at 23.' 'You're not balding, though, which is the worst.' I mean, I was. I was balding. I was balding when I was, like, 26, 27. And I started the process of medical intervention to stop it. And I am still, like, insecure to a certain degree about the way my hairline looks."

HasanAbi added:

"But it's not, you know, for most people, they don't think. They don't consider it. Like, they don't think it's, like, bad. I'm personally insecure about it, though. 'What are you using? Monoxidil Finasteride?'"

"He has always been a bigger content creator than me" - HasanAbi responds to claims that he is "jealous" of Asmongold

During a livestream on May 28, 2025, HasanAbi responded to claims that he is "jealous" of Zack "Asmongold's" popularity. While describing the former OTK (One True King) member as "the face of modern" right-wing sphere, Hasan said:

"A lot of people who are drama-obsessed, and have no other way of understanding politics outside of the framework of clout and drama, constantly say, 'Hasan, you're so jealous that Asmongold is the top content creator.' Asmongold has always been the top content creator on this platform. He's always been a bigger content creator than me. Him being the face of modern online right is unironically a good thing because I still think that there are enough people that live in the normal world, and not online, even though online is increasingly taking up more and more space in our lives."

In other news, HasanAbi recently uploaded a YouTube video addressing his one-day Twitch ban, in which he stated that "there is no connection" between him and the DC Jewish Museum shooter.

