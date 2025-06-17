Is Sodapoppin retiring? Streamer's recent comments explored

Thomas Jefferson Chance Morris IV, better known as "Sodapoppin," is not retiring from livestreaming and content creation. However, on June 16, 2025, a video went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Sodapoppin stated that fans should expect "no streams."

Furthermore, the co-owner of OTK (One True King) stated that he was "quitting streaming forever," adding that he would "never see" his viewers again.

Hundreds of netizens on the streamer-focused subreddit shared their thoughts on the situation, with some skeptical of Sodapoppin's comments about retiring from streaming.

"He’ll be back after 5 days. All lil bro does is sleep, poop, eat, hug his png, sometimes shower, sleep again. Not streaming will have him more bored than a Nick Polom party." Redditor u/Drakantas posted.

Trending

Soda has mastered the art of sarcasm to the point that you can no longer tell when he's being sarcastic because he just sounds like that all the time now. Except me, I can tell, I have been a fan for such a long time that I know this is a joke. But also mostly because I went back 10 seconds into the vod where he said he'll be back in 4 days before saying this." Redditor u/Infernalz remarked.

"It’d be an awesome way to go if he actually did it and just disappeared, not even showing up on other people’s streams or even chatting while watching streams," Redditor u/OpanaG76 wrote.

However, readers should note that the 21-second video posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit was a shortened version. During the livestream, Sodapoppin announced that he would be taking a four-day break before eventually returning to livestreaming.

This is what he said at the end of his stream:

"I know it's a short stream, but I've got to go. Short stream today, guys. I will not be live again, though, for four days. I'll be back on Friday. All right? No streams. I won't be back ever. In fact, I'm quitting streaming forever. Guys, we had a good run, but you know, all of you guys voting for me, Streamer of the Decade, what's the point anymore? I did it. So, thanks for watching, guys, and I'll never see you again. Bye."

Timestamp - 04:19:28

Sodapoppin recently spoke about his relationship with Veibae and his drug use

Sodapoppin made headlines on June 14, 2025, when he opened up about his relationship with Veibae and his drug use. During OTK's first-ever livestream on Kick, Nick "Nmplol" asked Chance what he had been doing recently.

Claiming to have spent the majority of his time playing Mario Kart World and broadcasting on Twitch, the 31-year-old said:

"I'll tell you exactly what I've been doing - Mario Kart, depression, and sodas, Adderral, and any other drugs that I can get my hands on. Lots of weed, b*nging the VTuber girlfriend, life's pretty good. Chilling. Kick deals. Life's solid!"

Expand Tweet

Sodapoppin is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, currently boasting 8,956,345 followers on his channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More