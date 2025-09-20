"Is he trying to tempt fate?": Fans react as Destiny hosts college debate and gets heckled following recent controversy

On September 19, 2025, political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; hosted a debate at Colorado State University (CSU), where he welcomed contentious questions from those with varying ideologies from his own. This particular debate took place nine days after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot with a rifle while conducting a debate at Utah Valley University.Steven took center stage at CSU and was met with some backlash from campus members. One particular instance saw a heckler call out the streamer, saying:&quot;Tell us how many kids you've f**ked, Destiny! How many miles of c*cks have you sucked, Destiny?! ('Not half as many as you, sir,' Steven replied) Aww, you're mic's not on, fa**ot!&quot;Destiny attempts Charlie Kirk style debate at college campus but was met with insults. byu/anyonereallyx1 inLivestreamFailUsers like u/Naive_Personality367 on Reddit reacted to the situation, suggesting that the streamer was &quot;tempting fate,&quot; considering that he decided to partake in public debate at a university soon after the shooting of Charlie Kirk:&quot;Is he trying to tempt fate?&quot;u/spoonerluv responded to u/Naive_Personality367, claiming that it was in Steven's nature to debate:&quot;Destiny always seems to stand on business, even if it's to a fault (or early death).&quot; More reactions to Destiny's heckler (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)u/LaTienenAdentro suggested that this nature may prove to be fatal for the streamer:&quot;It's not in his character to go into hiding at any point. Every time he gets into drama, he addresses it and digs his grave deeper. There's a reason the burned bridges meme is a thing. He's very stubborn. There's a chance this gets him killed.&quot;u/CloudDeadNumberFive chimed in, talking about how people assume public debates like Steven's are unsafe, considering America's current political climate:&quot;The fact that people think there’s a substantial chance he also literally gets killed for doing this really says a lot about the current state of our country. To say the least.&quot; Destiny responds to being heckled on X Destiny | Steven Bonnell II @TheOmniLiberalLINKMet with a single fat MAGAspheroid prodding around with his family obsessively screaming about cock***Soon after the clip of Steven's heckler went viral online, Steven reposted the clip on X with a caption that said:&quot;Met with a single fat MAGAspheroid prodding around with his family obsessively screaming about c*ck.&quot;Notably, in a recent broadcast, Destiny mentioned that conservatives need to be &quot;afraid of getting killed when they go to events&quot; so that they look to their leadership to &quot;turn down the temperature&quot; of political rhetoric:&quot;You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they can look to their leadership to turn down the temparature. The issue is, right now, they don't feel like there is any fear...&quot; His comments then received widespread backlash. On September 19, three days after his thoughts on conservatives at public events went viral, the streamer mentioned that his YouTube channel would be &quot;perma-banned soon.&quot;