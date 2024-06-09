IShowSpeed attends the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York

Popular YouTube streamer Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, was spotted today (June 9, 2024) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York for the India vs Pakistan group stage match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While he may be more famous as a soccer fan who creates content related to that sport, he has also consistently shown his support for the Indian Cricket Team for years. In 2023, he even traveled to the South Asian nation to watch them play in the ODI World Cup. He even tried to stream the India vs Pakistan match during that event then but failed due to equipment problems.

Fan photos of IShowSpeed watching the T20 clash in New York have gone viral on social media after @SpeedUpdates1 shared a couple of pictures on X. The post has garnered over 100K views within hours of being uploaded to the website.

IShowSpeed is a vocal fan of Virat Kohli and has a track record of watching World Cup clashes between India and Pakistan

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest in the sport, with hundreds of millions of fans tuning in to watch matches involving the neighboring nations. Darren, who has traveled to Mumbai to do IRL streams in 2023, has been quite public about his support for the Indian Cricket Team in the past few years.

While his streams mainly focus on footballing content, IShowSpeed frequently comments on the Indian cricket team, especially about Virat Kohli. The YouTuber has frequently praised the popular cricketer, comparing him to his favorite football player Cristiano Ronaldo, and calling him a GOAT.

He has also attended several of India's cricket matches, and during his IRL streaming in Mumbai last year, 2023, he wore a Virat Kohli jersey while playing cricket with the locals.

Furthermore, before he was spotted at the India vs Pakistan match in New York, IShowSpeed's reaction to Pakistan losing to the United States in the previous match went viral on social media.

The streamer severely criticized Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, comparing his performance to Virat Kohli. Darren took a dig at the Pakistani cricketer, claiming:

"How do you expect to be Virat Kohli, Babar Azam? Bro is in the dirt. Bro is in the dirt, chat."

So fans were not exactly surprised when he showed up at today's India vs Pakistan match, supporting the former team who eventually went on to win it by six runs.