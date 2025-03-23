IShowSpeed claims to have run a 100m sprint under 11 seconds

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" recently claimed that he managed to cover a 100-metre sprint in 10.5 seconds. For reference, the current all-time world record is 9.58 seconds, held by eight-time Olympic gold medalist and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

In a clip, the streamer could be seen seemingly warming up before the supposed sprint attempt. While stating that he would release the actual video of him making the personal record as "proof" later on, IShowspeed claimed:

"I ran that ten point five... The video, y'all see that, the proof, later.

IShowSpeed claims to have run the 100-metre dash within 11 seconds

In 2024, the best performance in the male category for a 100-metre sprint was Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson, who covered the distance in 9.77 seconds at the Jamaican Olympic trials. In the women's category, US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson held the season-best record of 10.71 seconds, at the 2024 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Thus, as per IShowSpeed's claim, he has supposedly beaten Richardson's season's best record for 2024.

IShowSpeed previously challenged Richardson to a sprint challenge as well, with her offering to train him to "actually be fast," when asked who she would like to train from the participants of the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game that was taking place at the time.

Talking about his new record, IShowSpeed seemingly implied that he had not even started placing his starting block, which sprint athletes use for bracing their feet against to get a good grip before they start striding forward for a sprint:

"I wonder, I gotta keep my blocks too."

IShowSpeed recently announced that he would be hosting a broadcast in China, with the streamer also making an account on Douyin, the Chinese social media equivalent of TikTok. The streamer will be covering multiple regions within the country.

