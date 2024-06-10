IShowSpeed fans call out South Korean forum users for "racist and defamatory remarks"

@IShowReports, an X account claiming to be the official news page for Darren "IShowSpeed," announced its intention to pursue legal action against users for making racist statements against the streamer on a South Korean forum named DCInside.com. This forum, founded in 1999, is a well-known platform on which South Korean netizens discuss topics related to entertainment and celebrities, politics as well as personal interests.

The page claimed that certain defamatory statements were made against Darren. As reported by the page's moderator @ohcodex, images are also being shared on the platform seemingly showcasing racist messages, with them stating that the individual information of the users would be passed on to "authorities":

IShowSpeed fans issue "formal" warning to South Korean forum users for allegedly making racist remarks about the YouTuber

IShowSpeed and influencer Amy Flamy met each other for the first time during the YouTuber's tour of South Korea. They have been going on dates since, with the pair even flying out to London to watch the FA Cup Final together in Wembley Stadium. Furthermore, the two have exchanged gifts with each other, with Amy gifting Darren a special One-Piece-themed cover and him buying her a whole new iPhone in return.

However, the pair seem to have had a fallout, as they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Subsequently, as per the revelations made by @IShowSpeedReports on X, South Korean netizens have been seemingly making questionable comments regarding Darren on the forum. The post put up by the account read:

"To the DCINSIDE 아이쇼스피드 Forum and All Concerned Parties, It has come to our attention that defamatory and racist statements have been made towards IShowSpeed. As representatives of Speed and the SPEED GANG X community, we are issuing a formal warning regarding these actions."

Demanding for all the remarks to be "ceased," the account claiming to be representatives of Speed and the Speed Gang community on X has issued a "serious warning". The post continued:

"We demand that all racist and defamatory remarks cease immediately. Failure to comply will result in us utilizing all available resources to protect the integrity and reputation of IShowSpeed. We have already gathered personal information on the individuals responsible for these statements and will not hesitate to involve legal authorities if necessary. This is a serious warning. We urge you to take this matter with the utmost gravity."

The pair have experienced discord earlier, as revealed by Darren in a livestream on June 1, 2024. He revealed that someone had sent a picture involving a man and a woman, who he misidentified as Amy. This caused him to subsequently question the South Korean influencer about the same.

However, once it was revealed that he had made an error, Amy Flamy was discontented with Darren. In the livestream explaining the matter to his audience, he labeled it as "petty".