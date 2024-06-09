"Speed is so immature": Fans react as IShowSpeed reportedly unfollows Amy Flamy on Instagram

The news of Darren "IShowSpeed" and the South Korean influencer Amy Flamy unfollowing each other on Instagram has captured the attention of many of the streamer's fans who have called him. For those who are unaware, the two were dating for the last few weeks, with Amy even flying out to London from South Korea to watch the FA Cup Final with Darren.

However, they now seem to be having a fallout, as both Amy Flamy and IShowSpeed have unfollowed each other on social media. Screenshots of this have gone viral after X user Speedy HQ shared them over social media.

Many of his Speed's fans thought they had a serious "relationship," especially considering the streamer had professed his love to Amy on stream, stating that he had caught feelings for her. As such, the news of them unfollowing each other has naturally caused a lot of his fans to react.

Many have criticized IShowSpeed for acting immature on stream, with some holding out hope for their apparent relationship:

"Speed is so immature no cap, if you watch that stream yesterday you’ll definitely get mad," said a viewer.

"Hopefully not and it's all part of the plot but ishowspeed must mature a lot," stated one person.

Others have claimed that Amy Flamy deserves someone better, stating that the streamer has made a mistake:

"He messed up so bad," wrote a fan.

"Lucky Amy.. she deserves better," said a viewer.

Soon after they went on their first date, many fans showed extreme "para-social" behavior, which Amy Flamy has complained about in the past. One individual noted that the public nature of their relationship might have contributed to the fallout. This fan said:

"No wonder, people didn't even let them breathe their space."

Amy Flamy has removed Instagram pictures featuring IShowSpeed as fans speculate the future of their relationship

While IShowSpeed or Amy Flamy have not addressed whether they will stop seeing each other, the news of the two unfollowing each other on Instagram has generated a lot of buzz with fans speculating that the two have broken up.

For those unaware of the situation, the YouTuber first met the influencer while he was IRL streaming in South Korea and asked for a small coffee date while they were in a store.

Since then, the two have gone on various dates on camera, and the South Korean influencer flew across the world to meet him in England in May 2024. While on her way back, Darren got quite emotional at the airport and confessed his love in a short stream. Clips of the incident went viral all over social media, garnering millions of views within hours.

But now, it seems Amy has removed all the pictures she had of Darren from her Instagram. Readers should note that IShowSpeed still has a picture with Amy Flamy on his X account and has yet to publicly address the situation.

