"I did get upset" - Amy Flamy addresses recent controversy involving IShowSpeed, claims "nothing weird is going on"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" opened up about a recent drama involving Amy (or amyflamy1 on TikTok). Amy, for those unaware, met Darren during the streamer's visit to South Korea in May 2024. Since then they have become quite close after going on a series of dates on Darren's stream despite not officially announcing being in a relationship.

Yesterday (May 31), Darren took to his latest IRL stream in Madrid to speak about Amy, revealing that they had a fight after he mistakenly insinuated that she was with another man. He said this:

"Somebody sent me a picture of her with another dude, and then I sent it to her. And I was like, 'Yo what's up, what is this?' Then she got mad because it wasn't her. Like, I thought that it was, but like it wasn't her."

Amy has since taken to her official TikTok account to respond to the drama. She said:

"The people in the picture, it wasn't me and I indeed got upset but, however, we both apologized to each other. That's that. So stop spamming him, stop spamming me. Just give us our own space."

She added:

"Nothing weird is going on. Nothing bad is going on. It was a mistake. We both are not at fault. The people that are at fault are people who are spreading rumors."

Is IShowSpeed dating Amy Flamy? Relationship explored

Ever since IShowSpeed met Amy in South Korea, the pair have become an instant sensation among the streamer's audience. They first encountered each other during an IRL stream (hosted by Darren) on May 17, 2024.

The two hit it off instantly and were seen roaming around the city during IRL streams after Speed asked her out on a date. They even attended a concert together on stream.

On May 24, IShowSpeed was in London, where he surprised his fans by flying Amy out to the UK. They were seen hanging out together, and the following day, they visited Wembley to watch the FA Cup Final.

Despite Darren expressing how much he likes her, they haven't officially revealed if they are a couple. Nevertheless, Amy has managed to garner quite a fan base in these past weeks.

Speaking of IShowSpeed, he will next be streaming later today (June 1). He confirmed that he will be back in the UK to watch the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.