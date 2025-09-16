  • home icon
  IShowSpeed goes bull-riding during IRL America tour in Texas

IShowSpeed goes bull-riding during IRL America tour in Texas

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 16, 2025 20:26 GMT
IShowSpeed was recently seen riding a bull during his time in Texas (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently rode a bull during his time in Dallas, Texas, amidst his ongoing tour of America. In a clip uploaded to X, the streamer was seen readying himself while waiting to let out while on a bull in a rodeo arena. To protect himself from any serious injury, the streamer was wearing a football helmet.

After being let out, the streamer was promptly thrown off by the bull and narrowly avoided being kicked by the bull. After falling off the animal, he landed on his ground and was seen holding his back while shouting out in pain. Simultaneously, he exclaimed:

"Ah sh**! Ah sh**!"

However, seeing the bull now freeranging around the rodeo arena and being told by a bull rider to exit the area, IShowSpeed quickly jumped over the fence to get out of harm's way.

IShowSpeed races a horse during his visit to Dallas, Texas

IShowSpeed is known for his athletic prowess, often racing prominent sportspersons in a bid to prove his abilities. The streamer has previously raced against NBA Star Jaylen Brown, fitness influencer Ashton Hall, and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, among many others. During his race with Jaylen Brown, the streamer even endured an injury, straining his hamstring in the process.

In another clip taken from his broadcast on September 15, 2025, the streamer decided to take things to another level and decided to race against a horse. While it seemed that the streamer was keeping up with the horse initially, he ended up losing the race. However, the rider on the horse remarked that IShowSpeed ended up coming closer to winning against the horse than he had initially expected.

Recently, IShowSpeed and his cameraman Slipz seemingly had a fallout recently, with the YouTuber calling out his head of production for having an "attitude" in the middle of his broadcast.

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
