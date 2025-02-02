IShowSpeed promises to defeat Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, and Rey Mysterio at WWE Royal Rumble 2026

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has spoken out following his appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. For context, the content creator made a surprise appearance at the annual wrestling event in Indianapolis, Indiana. After entering the ring, IShowSpeed was speared by Bron Breakker and eliminated after the WWE superstar threw him out.

The situation left IShowSpeed injured, as he took to X to post a photo of himself using crutches and a neck brace.

In a post-event interview, Cathy Kelley asked IShowSpeed "how he fared" in the situation where "all odds" were stacked against him. The 20-year-old responded, saying that if he "had more time," he could accomplish "way more."

Darren then called out several WWE superstars, including Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, and Rey Mysterio, and promised to defeat them at the Royal Rumble 2025:

Trending

"If I had more time, I don't know why they keep doing this to me, but if I had more time, I promise you I could do way more than y'all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I'm calling out everybody! Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom, it don't matter who you are... just wait till I start training out there. You know what I'm saying? Don't worry, it ain't a joke out there. It's not a joke!"

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed comments on what was "more brutal," Randy Orton's RKO or Bron Breakker's spear

Cathy Kelley continued the conversation by asking IShowSpeed what was "more brutal": Randy Orton's signature move RKO or Bron Breakker's spear at the Royal Rumble 2025. The Ohio native replied:

"Did you just ask me does it hurt or does it hurt? They hurt. They hurt! That's what the people want to hear? They both hurt. I can't even walk. That's pretty much it. I don't know how complex it can get..."

When Cathy Kelley expressed hope to see the YouTuber in future WWE events, the latter responded:

"Yeah, let's hope y'all see me again."

IShowSpeed is a prominent figure in the livestreaming and content creation communities. The Just Chatting and gaming content creator joined YouTube in March 2016 and now has an impressive 35.8 million subscribers on his channel.

Expand Tweet

Darren recently concluded his South America tour, which received over 46 million views. Furthermore, he gained over 1,200,000 subscribers during the special IRL streams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback